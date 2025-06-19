Timber Truck Crash Kills Bystander in Bibiani

A fatal accident on the Goaso-Bibiani highway has claimed the life of a female bystander after an overloaded timber truck overturned on Tuesday.

The Man Diesel truck (AS 3047-17), transporting 4×4 and 4×2 lumber from Goaso to Kumasi, lost control while navigating a curve near Bibiani Old Town, separating from its trailer which crushed the victim.

Eyewitnesses reported the 40-year-old woman died instantly when the trailer flipped onto her standing position. “The speeding truck split at the curve – the trailer landed directly on her,” a local resident told 3News. Police and emergency teams retrieved the body for deposition at Bibiani Government Hospital morgue while launching a full investigation.

The tragedy has reignited community demands for improved road safety measures along the accident-prone stretch. Residents are petitioning the Ghana Highways Authority to install speed-calming devices and warning signage, citing multiple similar incidents in recent months. Transport safety analysts note the crash follows a worrying pattern of overloaded timber trucks causing fatalities in the Western North Region.

The driver remains in police custody as authorities examine potential mechanical failure and speed violations. The incident marks the third fatal truck accident in the region this quarter, raising questions about enforcement of load limits on forest routes.