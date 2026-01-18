Timber Monitoring Team Steps on Powerful Toes as Police Arrest Aide

An aide to the Director of the newly inaugurated National Timber Monitoring Team (NTMT), identified as Edem, has been arrested in what eyewitnesses described as a “Rambo-style” operation by the Tepa Police in the Ashanti Region.

The arrest comes just days after the National Timber Monitoring Team was officially inaugurated on Monday, 12 January 2026, and deployed nationwide to intercept illegal lumber transportation and clamp down on the persistent destruction of Ghana’s forest resources.

The NTMT has since been actively monitoring major timber routes across the country, a move that appears to have unsettled powerful interests operating within the forestry sector.

Sources close to the operation indicate that the team’s enforcement activities may be stepping on the toes of a deeply entrenched cabal within the Forestry Commission, allegedly determined to continue the large-scale depletion of Ghana’s forests through illegal logging and timber trafficking.

According to available information, the current developments are linked to earlier efforts to expose forestry-related cartels and their financial networks.

A formal complaint had previously been filed by Yeboah Kwaku Ninson, a Range Manager with the Forest Services Division of the Forestry Commission. In that complaint, he accused the then Deputy Chief Executive, Eric Elikem Kotoko, together with some soldiers and other individuals, of undertaking similar operations last year aimed at uncovering illegal timber activities.

Those actions, according to insiders, reportedly exposed well-organised cartels benefiting financially from illegal lumber movements while the state continued to lose significant revenue and valuable forest resources.

Although several senior officials of the Forestry Commission have reportedly been fingered in the alleged rot, their identities have not been made public.

Sources say the matter has been forwarded to the appropriate appointing authority, and further directives are being awaited before additional names are officially disclosed.

Meanwhile, the arrest of Edem has raised concerns among environmental activists and stakeholders, who fear that the enforcement efforts of the newly inaugurated NTMT may be facing resistance from individuals determined to protect entrenched illegal interests.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the arrest are ongoing, and authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

More details are expected as developments unfold.