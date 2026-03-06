TikToker General Melchizedek Arrested Over Alleged Defamation Against Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Popular Ghanaian TikTok personality General Melchizedek has reportedly been arrested by the Ghana Police Service over allegations of defamation involving renowned preacher, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah.

According to sources, the social media commentator was picked up by police following a complaint filed by the founder and leader of Parliament Chapel International, who accused the TikToker of making defamatory statements about him on social media.

He was arrested in Kumasi and was brought down to Accra where the case was originally lodged.

General Melchizedek, known for his commentary on trending issues and public figures on TikTok, allegedly made claims about the clergyman during several a live broadcast that were considered damaging and insulting to the pastor’s reputation.

The complaint reportedly led to an investigation by the Ghana Police Service, which resulted in the TikToker’s arrest for questioning. Authorities are said to be gathering evidence related to the statements made online.

The arrest has quickly sparked reactions across social media, with some users calling for caution in online commentary while others debate the boundaries between freedom of expression and defamation.

Legal experts say the case highlights growing concerns about the use of social media platforms to make unverified claims about public figures, warning that such actions could have legal consequences.

As of now, police have not released detailed information about the charges or whether the suspect will be granted bail.

The case is expected to proceed in accordance with Ghana’s defamation and cybercrime laws once investigations are completed.