TikTok Star Threatens Legal Action Over Dating Claims

Ghanaian social media personality Queen Afrah has categorically denied dating actor Sunsum and announced plans to pursue legal action against him for making false claims about their relationship.

The TikTok sensation clarified that her only interaction with Sunsum was a brief encounter after completing senior high school, where they took a single photograph together at an event.

Queen Afrah expressed shock that Sunsum inserted himself into online discussions during her recent relationship troubles with another partner. She suggested the actor’s involvement was orchestrated by her former partner as part of ongoing personal disputes.

“I met him once when I finished high school. I took a photo with him at the event where I met him,” Queen Afrah explained. “I was shocked to see him in the trends when I had problems with the man I was married to.”

The social media influencer initially chose not to respond to Sunsum’s claims, citing her policy of avoiding trending controversies on TikTok. However, she decided to address the situation publicly after concluding that the allegations had become too serious to ignore.

Queen Afrah believes her former partner was behind Sunsum’s decision to make public statements about their supposed relationship. This theory suggests the claims were part of broader personal conflicts rather than genuine revelations about past romantic involvement.

“I didn’t want to respond to him because on TikTok, I don’t do what is trending, and I don’t talk about people,” she said. “I knew the man I was dating was the one who was behind him, but I realized he was too serious.”

The influencer has now escalated the matter beyond social media exchanges, warning that Sunsum should prepare for legal consequences. She demanded that he provide evidence to support his claims about their alleged relationship.

“So he should get ready because he will hear from my lawyers. He should make his proof ready,” Queen Afrah stated.

The dispute highlights how personal relationships can become public controversies within Ghana’s social media landscape, particularly when they involve popular content creators and entertainment figures.

Queen Afrah’s decision to pursue legal action rather than engage in social media feuds reflects a more formal approach to addressing what she considers defamatory statements about her personal life.

The case could set precedent for how social media personalities handle false claims made by other public figures, particularly when those claims involve intimate relationships or personal conduct.

Legal experts note that proving defamation requires demonstrating both false statements and resulting harm to reputation, making such cases complex within social media contexts where information spreads rapidly across platforms.

The outcome may influence how other content creators and entertainment figures approach disputes that begin on social media but escalate into more serious legal territory.