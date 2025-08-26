TikTok Fails to Stop Illegal Wildlife Trade as Endangered Pangolins Sold Online

Social media platform TikTok is facilitating the illegal sale of endangered wildlife including white-bellied pangolins, according to new research that exposes how digital platforms are becoming unregulated marketplaces for protected species.

The investigation by World Animal Protection reveals traders in Lomé, Togo are using TikTok to openly advertise and sell dead endangered animals, bypassing traditional enforcement mechanisms and reaching global audiences with unprecedented ease.

Researchers analyzed 80 TikTok videos from two public accounts posted between November 2022 and April 2024, uncovering a disturbing trade in protected wildlife. The videos featured over 3,500 carcasses of smoked wild animals representing 27 different species, many protected under national and international laws.

Most alarming was the presence of over 130 white-bellied pangolins in the footage. The species is classified as Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and protected under international law, including a complete ban on commercial trade through its CITES Appendix I listing.

According to Dr. Angie Elwin, Head of Research at World Animal Protection, social media platforms have become the new marketplace for endangered wildlife. The easily accessible and massively unregulated environment places a direct threat to species survival, with TikTok’s failure to enforce its own rules giving traders access to global buyers.

Pangolins hold the unfortunate distinction of being the world’s most trafficked mammals, prized for their meat and scales. The scales are particularly sought after in traditional medicine across parts of Asia and Africa, despite scientific evidence showing they have no medicinal properties beyond those found in human fingernails.

The research confirms that local and regional demand now poses a major threat alongside international trafficking networks. On TikTok, traders actively encourage users to choose wild meat for its purported taste and health benefits, normalizing illegal sales of protected species to vast online audiences.

The platform’s reach amplifies the problem significantly. With over 1.5 billion monthly users, TikTok has become a powerful driver of global trends, including illicit wildlife trade. The analyzed videos accumulated nearly 1.8 million views, 53,000 likes, and over 6,000 combined shares. The most popular video featuring smoked pangolins had been viewed more than 216,000 times.

Despite TikTok’s Community Guidelines explicitly prohibiting wildlife trafficking, enforcement remains inadequate. Protected species including pangolins, monitor lizards, and African wildcats appeared in videos without restriction, despite being illegal to trade without proper permits.

Delagnon Assou, lead author and researcher from the University of Lomé, emphasized how social media sales are transforming traditional wildlife trade patterns. What was once a largely local practice is now reaching audiences far beyond national borders, raising urgent concerns for species survival, public health, and dependent communities.

The trade poses significant public health risks due to zoonotic disease transmission. Species featured in the videos, including pangolins, rodents, mongooses, and jackals, are known carriers of pathogens that can jump to humans. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the devastating consequences of such disease spillovers.

Animal welfare concerns add another dimension to the crisis. Pangolins and other captured animals often endure extreme suffering during capture, transport, and slaughter. Some reports document particularly cruel practices including boiling pangolins alive or burning them to facilitate scale removal.

The research calls for immediate coordinated action across multiple sectors. TikTok must implement automated content detection systems, enforce existing community guidelines, and launch in-app awareness campaigns about endangered species protection.

National governments need comprehensive policy responses including alternative livelihood support for communities dependent on wildlife trade, strengthened and harmonized wildlife laws, enhanced CITES regulation enforcement, and systematic online market monitoring.

Conservation authorities should invest in public education campaigns targeting demand reduction while highlighting legal and ethical implications of wildlife consumption. The campaigns must address both traditional markets and emerging online consumer bases.

Dr. Elwin warned that online platforms are driving new demand patterns, particularly among urban consumers, while creating fresh enforcement challenges. Without decisive platform action, extinction events could unfold in real-time on social media applications.

The findings represent a critical wake-up call for the global conservation community. Social media platforms cannot become safe havens for wildlife traders operating outside legal frameworks. The convergence of digital technology and illegal wildlife trade demands bold action that transcends national boundaries.

For pangolins, already pushed to the brink by decades of intensive trafficking, this digital marketplace expansion could represent a final push toward extinction. The species that survived alongside dinosaurs now faces an uncertain future in the age of social media commerce.