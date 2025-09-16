TikTok Deal Saves App from Wednesday Ban

A last-minute framework agreement between the United States and China has potentially rescued TikTok from a nationwide ban that was set to take effect Wednesday, marking a significant breakthrough in the high-stakes negotiations over the popular social media platform’s future.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that a deal had been reached that would pave the way for a switch to U.S. ownership, following intensive weekend negotiations in Madrid between American and Chinese officials. The announcement came just hours before TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance faced a September 17 deadline to divest its U.S. operations or see the app shut down completely.

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are due to speak on Friday to finalize the deal that could see the popular video app sold to an American buyer, according to U.S. officials. The framework represents the closest the two nations have come to resolving the contentious issue that has dominated trade discussions and threatened to eliminate one of America’s most widely used social media platforms.

The timing of this breakthrough underscores the intense pressure both governments faced as millions of American TikTok users prepared for the app’s potential disappearance. Technology company Oracle is among a consortium of firms that would enable TikTok to continue operations in the U.S. if the framework deal is finalized, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang emphasized that Beijing had not compromised its core principles in reaching the preliminary agreement. The two sides reached a “basic framework consensus properly resolving TikTok-related issues through cooperative means, reducing investment barriers, and promoting relevant economic and trade cooperation”, according to China’s official Xinhua news agency.

The framework deal addresses longstanding national security concerns that have plagued TikTok’s operations in the United States for years. Critics have consistently argued that the app’s vast collection of American user data could potentially be accessed by Chinese authorities, creating significant security vulnerabilities for U.S. citizens and national infrastructure.

However, critical questions remain unanswered as the final agreement takes shape. Industry experts point to unresolved issues surrounding TikTok’s powerful recommendation algorithm, which drives user engagement and represents a core component of the platform’s technological value. Whether this algorithm would transfer to new American owners or remain under Chinese control could determine the deal’s ultimate success.

Data storage protocols represent another crucial element requiring clarification. Security analysts emphasize that merely transferring ownership may not eliminate potential backdoor access to user information if technical infrastructure remains connected to Chinese servers or personnel.

The broader implications extend well beyond TikTok’s immediate future. Trade negotiators view this agreement as a potential catalyst for resolving other contentious issues between Washington and Beijing, including tariff disputes and investment restrictions that have strained bilateral economic relationships.

Market observers note the significant financial stakes involved, with ByteDance’s U.S. operations valued at tens of billions of dollars. The company’s artificial intelligence capabilities and user data analytics represent strategic assets that both governments recognize as crucial to future technological competitiveness.

For American users, the framework agreement offers hope that their favorite social media platform will continue operating without interruption. However, any transition to U.S. ownership will likely involve significant changes to TikTok’s operations, potentially affecting content algorithms, user experience, and platform features.

The success of Friday’s call between Trump and Xi Jinping will ultimately determine whether this framework transforms into a binding agreement that resolves one of the most complex technology disputes in recent diplomatic history.