TikTok Completes Spinoff to American Investors

TikTok completed a deal Thursday to create a new American entity, ending years of uncertainty over the popular video platform’s future in the United States. The social media company signed agreements with major investors to form TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC (Limited Liability Company), which will operate under national security safeguards.

Oracle, Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi-based MGX will serve as managing investors, each holding 15 per cent stakes in the new venture. ByteDance, the Beijing-based parent company, will retain 19.9 per cent ownership, just below the 20 per cent threshold set by American law. The Dell Family Office and Susquehanna International Group are among eight other investors holding a combined 35 per cent stake.

The agreement follows bipartisan legislation passed in April 2024 requiring ByteDance to divest its American operations or face a ban. Congress cited national security concerns over potential Chinese government access to data from the platform’s 200 million American users. The Supreme Court unanimously upheld the law, which took effect in January 2025.

President Donald Trump delayed enforcement multiple times while pursuing the deal, signing executive orders directing the Justice Department not to penalize companies hosting the platform. The app briefly went dark for several hours when the original deadline passed before Trump intervened.

Adam Presser, previously TikTok’s head of operations and trust and safety, will serve as chief executive officer of the American venture. The board of directors includes TikTok CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Shou Chew, Oracle Executive Vice President Kenneth Glueck, and representatives from the major investment firms.

The new entity will retrain TikTok’s content recommendation algorithm using American user data, with Oracle managing storage and security. This addresses concerns about ByteDance’s influence over what content Americans see on the platform. The algorithm has been central to security debates, with China previously maintaining it must stay under Chinese control.

Trump praised the deal on Truth Social, thanking Chinese President Xi Jinping for approving the agreement. He described it as a win for American investors and credited the platform for helping him perform well with young voters in the 2024 presidential election.

However, some experts question whether the arrangement adequately severs ByteDance’s operational relationship with the American platform, as required by the 2024 law. Critics note ByteDance will continue managing certain commercial activities, including e-commerce, advertising and marketing for the American version.

The Chinese government has not publicly commented on the finalized agreement. Chinese foreign ministry officials have only said the country’s position on TikTok remains consistent and any deal must comply with Chinese laws.

American users can continue using the existing app without interruption. The company stated the joint venture will operate under comprehensive data protections, algorithm security, content moderation and software assurances for users in the United States.