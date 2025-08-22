Tikki Waja Exposes “Fanfoolers” in New Single

Rising Ghanaian rapper Tikki Waja has dropped his second single of the year, “Fanfoolers.” The track produced by Insvne Auggie, one of the standout young producers in Ghana, is a bold fusion of Afro-rap swagger, highlife melodies, and a pulsing bassline.

On “Fanfoolers”, the layered production from Insvne Auggie gives the single both groove and depth, allowing Tikki Waja’s storytelling to take center stage. “Fanfoolers” takes its name from the popular slang term describing people who act like fans or friends but later betray that trust. Waja tackles the theme with sharp wordplay and reflective fire, drawing comparisons to J. Cole’s style of introspective rap. His delivery blends catchy hooks with confident verses, balancing substance with danceable energy.

Speaking through the track, Tikki Waja urges listeners to question loyalty and authenticity while still keeping the mood infectious. The result is a single that hits both the mind and the body.

“Fanfoolers” is currently streaming on all major streaming platforms here: https://easternchild.thisart.ist/tikkiwaja/FP