‘Tiger’ Woman Seizes Divorced Husband’s Corpse!

— Orders Unlawful Arrest Of His Family Members

—Family Appeals To IGP And Mahama For Swift Intervention To Access Corpse For Burial

A tense dispute has broken out in Accra regarding the burial of Mr. Birch Kwabena Freeman, whose body was repatriated from Texas, United States of America, to Ghana.

Consequently, the Agona family members headed by Anu Broni appealed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP),Ghana’s Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey and President John Dramani Mahama for swift Intervention to access corpse from the divorced wife of the late Birch Kwabena Freeman, Madam Gladys Nortey for burial.

Following his death, his divorced wife, Madam Gladys Nortey, and his elder brother, Mr. Joseph Freeman, allegedly seized his corpse and have withheld it from the rightful family until a property dispute is resolved.

In 2017 , nine (9) years ago, Mr. Birch Kwabena Freeman relocated his five sons to the Texas.

Later in 2019, Mr Birch Kwabena Freeman relocated his wife. Madam Gladys Nartey to the Texas.

Shortly thereafter, the couple separated after Mr Birch Freeman got to know the mother of his children had buildings and acquired plots of lands under her sleeves all this while when she had done was to be a house wife and never been working.

He then asked her to share the bills with him on a 70 to 30 ratio and Madam Gladys resisted and argued .

She called the cops on Birch Freeman and he was taken to court on two occasions.

After the court rule ,Mr Freeman was advised by a police officer to relocate from the house he had been staying in years before the arrival of the wife and five children.

He lived 10 minutes away from the family and neither the wife nor his sons ever visited him .

Only after the death of Mr Birch Kwabena Freeman, did they break into his apartment to collect his personal belongings without the permission of the family heads.

Following Mr. Freeman’s death, his body was repatriated to Accra, Ghana.

Without the consent or knowledge of the Agona family head, Ebusuapanyi Amu Broni of Assin Asempaneye Assin Asempaneye in the Assin North District of Ghana’s Central Region, Madam Gladys Nortey and the deceased’s elder brother, Mr. Joseph Freeman, allegedly collected the corpse from the airport.

The Agona family suspects that Madam Gladys and Mr. Joseph Freeman have deposited the body in a mortuary in Ada in the Greater Accra Region. They allege that she has withheld the corpse for two months in an attempt to force the Agona family to help her reclaim a house at Teshie Tsibrew, which the late Mr. Freeman had sold to a third party identified as Stanley.

On the night the body arrived, Madam Gladys reportedly involved the Ministries Police Command in Accra to arrest the deceased’s younger sister, Madam Victoria Freeman.

Sources believe this was done to divert attention from the arrival of the body in Accra and to pressure the family into helping her fight the new owner of the house.

Madam Gladys Nortey accused Victoria Freeman and four other family members of unlawfully entering their Teshie Tsibrew residence and stealing personal belongings, including refrigerators, television sets, and deep freezers.

Madam Victoria Freeman is scheduled to appear before the Accra High Court on June 11, 2026, in connection with the case.

Madam Gladys Nortey allegedly stated that she would not release the corpse to members of the Agona family for burial until the family helped her reclaim the property that the late Mr. Freeman had sold.

For the past two months since the body arrived in Ghana, the divorced wife has allegedly withheld it from the family.

The family further suspects that she deposited the body in a mortuary in Ada. Madam Gladys Nortey is reportedly from either the Ada or Krobo area.

Madam Gladys Nortey and her former husband’s elder brother, Mr. Joseph Freeman, are alleged to have teamed up to take possession of the corpse upon its arrival in Ghana, despite the fact that the couple had divorced six years earlier after relocating to Texas with their five children.

Brief Background

Sources indicate that Mr. Birch Kwabena Freeman, who had been living abroad, returned to Ghana to relocate his wife and five children to the United States.

After arriving in Texas, a misunderstanding reportedly developed between the couple. According to sources, Madam Gladys Nortey took control of the situation, had Mr. Freeman removed from their home, and allegedly caused his arrest and detention.

The matter was later brought before a court in the United States, where Mr. Freeman was granted bail and released. With the assistance of well-wishers, he rented a new apartment in Texas.

Tragically, on December 15, 2025, while driving home from work, Mr. Freeman reportedly experienced severe pain and died behind the wheel of his vehicle.

The cause of death remains unknown.

Mr. Freeman had three sisters—Victoria Freeman, Angela Abena Freeman, and Cynthia Freeman—as well as one brother, Joseph Freeman.

However, Joseph and Birch had reportedly not spoken for seven years. The disagreement stemmed from Joseph’s intention to sell their late father’s house located at the GREDA Estate in Teshie-Nungua.

His siblings, including Birch Freeman, opposed the sale, questioning where family members would stay in Accra if the property was sold.

Mr. Birch Kwabena Freeman reportedly argued that since his sisters were married and living with their husbands, he should be allowed to sell the house.

His siblings subsequently took the matter to court, which reportedly issued an injunction restraining him from entering the family home. As a result, he became estranged from his younger brother the late Kwabena Birch Freeman

Following Mr. Freeman’s death, sources claim that his estranged wife and elder brother moved to take control of his properties, unaware of the full circumstances surrounding his affairs.

Initially, none of his five children in the United States reportedly knew much about his situation.

However, one of his sons, Martin Kwakdjo Freeman —had previously experienced personal difficulties and later reconciled with him. The son visited his father in his apartment, and the two reportedly rebuilt their relationship.

Tragically, approximately three weeks after the reunion, Mr. Freeman passed away.

About a week after his death, his divorced wife reportedly located his apartment and packed up his personal belongings. And moved them to a store house , without family consent.

During that process, she allegedly discovered documents indicating that Mr. Freeman had sold his private house and other belongings in Ghana to another individual.

One of the children reportedly informed his aunt, Madam Angela Abena Freeman, in Accra about the discovery.

Sources claim the divorced wife had initially expected to inherit the property in Accra. However, when she and others contacted the buyer, Mr. Stanley, he reportedly confirmed that he had legally purchased the property and advised them to seek legal redress if they disagreed.

Despite this, Madam Gladys Nortey reportedly organized funeral rites for Mr. Freeman in Texas, while his colleagues arranged for his body to be repatriated to Ghana for burial.

According to sources, no proper consultation was made with Mr. Freeman’s family in Ghana regarding the arrangements.

Upon the body’s arrival, the estranged elder brother and the divorced wife allegedly received the corpse at the airport without the consent of the head of the Freeman family.

The wife allegedly maintained that she would not release the body for burial until the family assisted her in reclaiming the disputed property.

Family Speaks Out

Speaking to journalists, the late Mr. Freeman’s sister, Madam Angela Abena Freeman, described Madam Gladys Nortey as “a pathological liar and a troublemaker.”

According to her, the criminal allegations made against family members were fabricated and intended to conceal what she described as improper conduct.

She further alleged that Madam Gladys Nortey had used police officers to harass and arrest members of the family without justification.

“Gladys Nortey has been dragging us to police stations in Nungua, Teshie, the Ghana Police Service Headquarters, and the Ministries Police Station,” she stated.

According to her, the constant harassment and arrest meted out to us have become worse, and she lamented that “our blood pressures are rising high. Our lives are in danger now.

She further appealed to President John Dramani Mahama, Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, and the Member of Parliament for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, for intervention.

“We are pleading with you because our lives are in danger. We are calling for your urgent assistance to call these police officers to order,” she said.

Madam Angela Abena Freeman further stated that throughout the six-year dispute between Madam Gladys Nortey and Mr. Freeman, the latter had neither lived in nor visited her husband’s house.

She therefore expressed shock that Madam Gladys Nortey would accuse family members of stealing items from the property.

“It is not true that we entered their private residence at Teshie Tsibrew in the Ledzokuku Municipal District to steal her personal belongings, including seven refrigerators, four television sets, and deep freezers,” she said.

“We have not been going to that residence.

We call on the general public to disregard the allegations made against us by Madam Gladys Nortey.

Madam Angela Abena Freeman concluded by insisting that the accusations were false and intended to tarnish the family’s reputation.

Madam Angela Abena Freeman stated that the family was unaware of any transaction involving their late brother, Birch Kwabena Freeman, and Mr. Stanley regarding the sale of his private residence.

She explained that Birch Kwabena Freeman sold the property to offset his debts after coming under intense pressure from his creditors.

She explained that the dispute arose between her late brother and his wife because he gave her money to refurbish his house in Teshie Tsibrew, but she allegedly diverted the funds to build her own house in her hometown.

This situation angered her junior brother, leading him to decide to divorce her.

However, several efforts to get Madam Gladys Nortey and Mr Joseph Freeman to respond to the allegations leveled against them were not unsuccessful. Stay tunned for more details