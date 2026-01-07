Tiger Eye Accuses Former Football Chief of Misinformation Campaign

Investigative firm Tiger Eye Private Investigations (Tiger Eye PI) has accused former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi of peddling misinformation about the landmark Number 12 corruption investigation, describing his latest claims as deceptive and misleading. The firm’s statement comes as Nyantakyi apparently seeks to rehabilitate his public image years after the scandal.

In a press release dated January 6, 2026, Tiger Eye PI said it had taken note of what it described as yet another frantic attempt by Nyantakyi to distort facts surrounding one of the most consequential investigations in African football history. The firm clarified that its founder and CEO, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, did not have a personal case against Nyantakyi in court.

The criminal proceedings were between the Republic of Ghana and Kwesi Nyantakyi, in which the former football administrator faced multiple charges, including fraud. “It is therefore bizarre, though not unusual, that Mr. Nyantakyi continues to misrepresent the matter as ‘Anas vs Nyantakyi,'” the statement said.

Tiger Eye PI explained that Anas had initially agreed to testify as a prosecution witness after its lead investigator, Ahmed Suale, who played a central role in the Number 12 exposé, was murdered following threats allegedly linked to Nyantakyi. However, the firm said Anas later declined to testify after the trial judge ruled that he must appear in court without a mask.

This decision would have exposed Anas to grave danger, particularly given that Ahmed Suale’s murder remains unresolved, according to Tiger Eye PI. The investigative outfit stressed that Anas’ willingness to testify was strictly contingent on guarantees of his safety, including maintaining his anonymity, a position it described as non-negotiable.

Addressing the collapse of the criminal case, Tiger Eye PI rejected suggestions that Nyantakyi had been vindicated, stating that the case was withdrawn by the Attorney-General despite what it described as overwhelming evidence of fraud, impersonation, and other criminal conduct. “Nyantakyi was not acquitted on the merits,” the statement said, adding that the case collapsed solely because of a prosecutorial decision to discontinue proceedings following Anas’ withdrawal as a witness.

Tiger Eye PI cited FIFA’s disciplinary action against Nyantakyi, noting that world football’s governing body found him guilty of misconduct, imposed a 500,000 US dollar fine, and handed him a lifetime ban later reduced to 15 years. These sanctions also cost him his positions as a FIFA executive council member and GFA president, according to the firm.

The investigative outfit argued that these international sanctions affirm that the decision by Ghanaian authorities to drop criminal charges lacked justification. The firm’s position suggests belief that FIFA’s findings should have provided sufficient basis for continued domestic prosecution regardless of witness availability concerns.

The statement also revealed that Nyantakyi had previously filed a defamation and breach of privacy suit against Anas but later abandoned the case. Tiger Eye PI criticised what it described as his choice to instead litigate in the court of public opinion alongside outspoken politician Kennedy Agyapong.

“If he is credible, he should return to court,” the firm said. This challenge directly questions Nyantakyi’s willingness to pursue legal vindication through formal judicial processes rather than public relations campaigns.

While acknowledging that Nyantakyi may be seeking to rehabilitate his public image, Tiger Eye PI insisted that history cannot be rewritten through lies, distortions, or propaganda. The firm urged the public to disregard what it termed his latest attempt at deception.

The investigative firm reaffirmed its commitment to fighting corruption, pledging to continue its work under its long standing mandate to Name, Shame, and Jail. This slogan has become synonymous with Anas’ controversial investigative methods that combine undercover journalism with law enforcement collaboration.

The dispute reflects ongoing tensions between investigative journalism practices and legal protections for accused individuals. Critics of Tiger Eye’s methods have questioned the ethics of undercover operations and the appropriateness of journalists serving as prosecution witnesses, while supporters argue aggressive tactics are necessary to expose entrenched corruption.

Nyantakyi’s fall from prominence followed the 2018 Number 12 documentary that exposed widespread corruption in Ghanaian football, including officials accepting bribes and match fixing allegations. The investigation sent shockwaves through African football and prompted major reforms, though it also generated controversy about investigative methods employed.

Ahmed Suale’s 2019 murder remains unsolved, with his family and colleagues maintaining it was connected to his investigative work. The killing heightened concerns about journalist safety in Ghana and raised questions about protection for those exposing powerful interests through undercover investigations.