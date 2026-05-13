Tiffany Haddish Files to Dismiss Stalled DUI Case

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish is seeking to have her driving under the influence (DUI) case in Georgia permanently dismissed, arguing that more than four years without resolution has violated her constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Court documents obtained by entertainment outlet TMZ show Haddish filed a motion asking a Georgia court to throw out the case, which has remained unresolved since her arrest in January 2022.

Police in Peachtree City, Georgia, found Haddish asleep at the wheel around 4 a.m. and arrested her on charges of DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, after authorities alleged she had smoked marijuana.

In the filing, Haddish argued the case has stalled because the presiding judge has yet to rule on a motion to suppress evidence, which was argued in court in May 2024. Her lawyers stated they had repeatedly contacted the court over the following two years for updates but were consistently told the matter was still being worked on.

According to the documents, Haddish declared herself ready for trial approximately ten times while awaiting decisions that never came.

The unresolved case has also begun to affect her professional life. Haddish claimed the pending matter has created obstacles in obtaining travel documents for overseas work, specifically citing difficulties connected to Australia, and that she has been forced to hire expensive third-party assistance to manage the situation. She further alleged that some companies have grown hesitant to engage her while the case remains open, resulting in direct financial losses.

With patience exhausted, Haddish is now asking the court to permanently close the matter.