Tidal Waves Leave 80 Homeless in Central Region

At least 80 residents of Moree in Ghana’s Central Region lost their homes on Saturday after powerful tidal waves tore through the coastal community and destroyed 13 houses in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirmed the scale of the damage, saying the incident struck at approximately 3 p.m. local time amid reports of collapsing buildings and widespread destruction along the shoreline. Adults and children were among those displaced.

Emergency teams from NADMO, National Security, the Ghana Police Service and the district assembly moved quickly into the community to coordinate evacuations and support rescue efforts. Disaster volunteers assisted in relocating affected residents to temporary shelters as rough sea conditions continued to batter the coastline.

Regional and district disaster management officials took charge of on-the-ground operations, conducting assessments to establish the full extent of losses and identify the immediate needs of displaced families. Officials said the evaluation remained ongoing.

The Moree incident is part of a broader and worsening pattern. Coastal erosion and recurring tidal wave activity have increasingly threatened communities along Ghana’s coastline, raising urgent questions about the vulnerability of low-lying settlements to environmental hazards and whether current protections are adequate.

Authorities have not yet announced timelines for permanent resettlement or compensation for affected families.