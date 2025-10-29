Tidal Rave Partners Absa for Festival Discounts

Tidal Rave Festival and Absa Bank have partnered to offer discounted tickets and entrepreneurial opportunities at this year’s two day festival scheduled for November 14 and 15 at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

The festival starts with an invite only event on November 14, open to VIP and Wild Card ticket holders only, while November 15 is open to all ticket holders. Absa Bank is making a return to Tidal Rave Festival for the third consecutive year, bringing innovation, opportunity, and lifestyle experiences tailored for festival goers.

Charles Addo, Director of Retail Banking at Absa Bank, said the bank is supporting young entrepreneurs again with the vendor market and providing festival attendees with affordable, digital first banking.

“We also have the exciting deal of the Red Ticket, which is a special early bird discount code,” Addo said.

When users download the Spark App by Absa from either the App Store or Play Store, they will receive a discount code upon completing the application process. The discount code can then be used to purchase Tidal Rave tickets at reduced rates on the festival website at www.tidalravefestival.com.

Over the years, Absa Bank has championed the Ignition Market, a cashless marketplace on the festival grounds. In the past two years, more than 150 entrepreneur vendors have showcased their products and services to an audience of over 40,000 festival goers, creating visibility, growth, and revenue opportunities.

The partnership has also featured Tidal Rave Festival’s Fireside Chats, community conversation sessions with industry leaders powered by Absa. The initiative was designed to provide aspiring business leaders and entrepreneurs with the opportunity to engage directly with seasoned business people, sparking conversations on resilience, innovation, and business growth.

By weaving together financial empowerment, entrepreneurial opportunity, and immersive festival experiences, Absa Bank aims to ensure attendees not only enjoy the music and lifestyle but also walk away with opportunities to learn, connect, and grow. The bank’s partnership with Tidal Rave Festival continues to go beyond sponsorship as a catalyst for change, brand experience, connectivity, and celebration.