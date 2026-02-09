Ticket Ghana Engages Stakeholders to Support Rising International Air Travel Demand

Ticket Ghana Limited has confirmed it is engaging aviation, tourism and institutional stakeholders to explore new approaches to supporting Ghana’s growing international air travel demand as interest in travel to the country continues to rise.

Ghana has experienced sustained growth in inbound air travel over recent years, driven by tourism, business activity and increasing interest from the African diaspora seeking deeper connection to culture, heritage and identity. This rising demand has, at times, placed pressure on travel availability and affordability during peak travel periods.

Africa’s air travel demand rose strongly in 2025, with revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) up 9.4 percent against an 8.3 percent rise in capacity and a load factor of 75.3 percent, a record for the region but still the lowest globally, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Connectivity continues to build into 2026, including Air Tanzania’s new three weekly Dar es Salaam to Accra link launched on 28 January, supporting East-West travel and tourism flows.

The current engagement focuses on collaborative models that can enhance international access into Ghana, strengthen Accra’s position as a regional gateway, and improve travel accessibility while aligning with national tourism and transport objectives. Discussions are ongoing with a range of operational partners, airports and industry bodies across Africa, Europe and North America.

Basil David Anthony, Chief Executive Officer of Ticket Ghana Limited, said interest in travel to Ghana continues to grow, particularly from the diaspora and international visitors drawn by culture, heritage and opportunity. He explained that the company is engaging industry stakeholders to explore practical, partnership driven ways to support this demand, improve accessibility and help address affordability pressures that can arise during high demand travel periods.

International tourist arrivals grew 4 percent in 2025, reflecting strong travel demand around the world, with preliminary estimates pointing at $1.9 trillion in international tourism receipts globally, a 5 percent increase from 2024. Among destinations with available data for the twelve months of 2025, several show double digit growth in international arrivals, among which Brazil increased 37 percent, Egypt 20 percent, Morocco 14 percent and Seychelles 13 percent.

Founded in 2009, Ticket Ghana Limited is one of Ghana’s early digital travel technology pioneers. In 2015, the company launched an online airline fare comparison and booking platform that operated successfully for over five years, helping shape how travellers in Ghana search, compare and access international air travel options. Like much of the global travel industry, the platform was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, providing the company with first hand insight into both the vulnerabilities and resilience of modern air travel ecosystems.

In addition to international arrivals, the discussions also recognise Accra’s role as a gateway to other key cities and regions across Ghana, and the importance of seamless onward connectivity in shaping overall travel experience, economic impact and national mobility objectives.

Delta Air Lines has already made significant strides in connecting Ghana to the United States with its Atlanta to Accra service, which began in late 2025. This daily nonstop flight is part of Delta’s commitment to enhancing access between West Africa and the United States, and it will continue into 2026. Air Transat will begin a direct flight between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Kotoka International Airport in Accra in June 2026, running twice a week, offering a much needed direct route between Canada and Ghana.

Ticket Ghana Limited is a Ghana based travel technology company with over a decade of experience in digital innovation, travel platforms and market led solutions. Since its founding in 2009, the company has played a role in advancing online travel access in Ghana and continues to explore initiatives that enhance connectivity, accessibility and sustainable growth within the travel and tourism sector.