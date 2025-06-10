Thunderstorms Forecast for Multiple Regions Across Ghana

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) has warned of potential thunderstorms developing this afternoon and evening across several regions, following misty morning conditions in coastal and forested areas.

The weather system is expected to bring varying intensities of rain from the coast to northern territories, with some inland areas facing higher storm probabilities.

Early morning fog patches affected coastal cities including Accra, Takoradi, and Cape Coast, while mountainous zones like Ho and Kumasi experienced similar reduced visibility. By midday, sunny intervals are predicted for central and northern Ghana before storm activity develops. Koforidua, Akim Oda, and Kintampo face a 60% chance of thunderstorms, while coastal areas including Accra and Kasoa have a 30–40% likelihood. Northern cities such as Bolgatanga and Wa may also experience isolated storms.

Temperatures remain seasonally warm, peaking at 36°C in northern towns like Wa and Nalerigu, compared to milder 30–31°C readings along the coast. GMET advises caution in areas susceptible to lightning or flash floods during the afternoon and evening.

Ghana’s transitional May–June weather often brings convective storms due to moisture-laden winds from the Gulf of Guinea clashing with dry Saharan air. Similar patterns in 2023 caused localized flooding in Accra, underscoring the need for public weather alerts during peak rainy seasons.