Through thick and thin in 2025: KGL Group makes national, global impact

KGL Group of companies in 2025 received national and global recognition in spite of attempts that tried to stifle their growth and development.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said they closed 2025 on a high note after delivering a series of achievements that reinforced its position as one of Ghana’s leading indigenous conglomerates.

They defied critics and posted positive outcomes across the national economy, sports, healthcare, education and global corporate leadership.

It said throughout the year, KGL reported strong performance within Ghana’s economic ecosystem, contributing to revenue mobilisation, job creation and private sector growth, while deepening its community impact initiatives across the country.

The statement said KGL played a key role in the sports sector by supporting the Ghana Black Stars during their successful qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The company’s continued investment in sports development and national teams was widely acknowledged as a boost to Ghana’s international sporting ambitions.

“KGL also marked a significant milestone in healthcare delivery with the opening of Phase One of its ultra-modern Medical Centre on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

“The facility is expected to enhance access to quality healthcare services for students, staff and surrounding communities, while strengthening public-private collaboration in the health sector”.

In the area of academia and public policy discourse, Founder and Executive Chairman of KGL, Mr. Alex Dadey, delivered a well-received Public-Private Partnership (PPP) lecture at the University of Ghana.

It said the lecture focused on innovative models for sustainable development, private sector participation and the role of partnerships in accelerating Africa’s growth agenda.

Crowning the year’s achievements, KGL earned international recognition after winning the prestigious Forbes Award for Best of Africa Corporate Leadership and Innovation.

“The global honour highlighted the company’s commitment to excellence, innovation and responsible corporate leadership on the African continent.”

KGL’s 2025 performance underscores the growing influence of indigenous Ghanaian companies in driving development, innovation and competitiveness.