Three Years Without League Title Not Failure Says Kotoko Director

Asante Kotoko Communications Director Sarfo Duku has defended the club’s management despite the Porcupine Warriors failing to win the Ghana Premier League (GPL) title for three consecutive seasons since their 2021-22 triumph.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Duku rejected suggestions that the club’s three year trophy drought represents failure, attributing criticism to the high expectations associated with Kotoko’s stature in Ghanaian football.

The record 24 time league champions last lifted the GPL trophy in the 2021-22 season with 67 points under coach Prosper Narteh Ogum. Since then, Medeama SC won the 2022-23 title with 60 points, FC Samartex claimed the 2023-24 championship with 61 points, and Bibiani Gold Stars captured the 2024-25 crown.

Kotoko finished third in the 2024-25 season with 58 points, just five points behind champions Gold Stars. The club ended that campaign on a positive note by defeating Golden Kick 2-1 in the FA Cup final to lift their 10th cup trophy, securing qualification for the 2025-26 CAF Confederation Cup.

Duku acknowledged that the current season presents challenges but insisted the team can still challenge for honours. The Porcupine Warriors currently lead the 2025-26 GPL table with 34 points after 18 matches, level on points with Bibiani Gold Stars but ahead on goal difference.

However, recent form has been concerning. Kotoko have managed only one victory in their last five matches heading into Sunday’s crucial Week 12 home fixture against Medeama SC at Baba Yara Stadium.

The Communications Director emphasized that all departments of the team must improve if Kotoko are to reclaim the league title this season. He highlighted goal conversion as a particular area of concern despite the team creating decent chances.

Duku stressed that winning the league requires better performance than what the squad is currently displaying. He believes improving scoring ability is crucial and remains confident that the championship remains within reach.

The club appointed Duku as Communications Director in February 2025, marking his return after previously serving as Head of Legal Affairs before resigning in 2019. His appointment reinforced Kotoko’s commitment to clarity and transparency in communications.

Under interim coach Abdul Karim Zito, who took charge following Ogum’s departure in the latter part of last season, Kotoko won four trophies including the FA Cup, President’s Cup, Toyota Cup and Super Cup before the current league campaign began.

Zito guided the team to a memorable victory over South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in the Toyota Cup, a result Duku described as incredible. The former Black Satellites trainer has constantly stressed his ambition to reclaim the league title this season.

Kotoko face increased pressure as they prepare for continental competition while battling domestically. The club begins their CAF Confederation Cup campaign against Nigeria’s Kwara United, with the first leg scheduled for September at Accra Sports Stadium.

The upcoming clash with Medeama SC represents a critical test for Kotoko’s title aspirations. With Champions League qualification secured through their cup triumph, the club aims to end their domestic league drought while making an impact on the continental stage.

Duku’s defense of the management comes amid growing impatience from Kotoko’s passionate fanbase, who expect regular success from a club that dominated Ghanaian football for decades. The Porcupine Warriors have won more league titles than any other club in Ghana, but supporters are demanding a return to those glory days.

As the season progresses, pressure will mount on both management and players to deliver silverware and restore Kotoko’s position as undisputed champions of Ghanaian football.