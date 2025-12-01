Three Years After ChatGPT Launch, AI Boom Reshapes Economy

When OpenAI quietly announced on November 30, 2022, that it had released a model called ChatGPT which interacts in a conversational way, few could have predicted the seismic impact that simple statement would foreshadow.

Three years later, it is no exaggeration to say that ChatGPT fundamentally reshaped the technology landscape, triggered an unprecedented AI (Artificial Intelligence) boom, and pushed the world into a new era of opportunity, uncertainty, and upheaval. The tool remains a cultural and commercial phenomenon, still ranking number one on Apple’s free app charts, and continues to influence global debates about work, geopolitics, and the future of human creativity.

ChatGPT now boasts 800 million active weekly users, up from 100 million within months of its introduction. About a third of American adults have now used ChatGPT, with nearly 60 percent of adults under 30 having used the platform, according to the Pew Research Center. The launch ignited a wave of generative AI products that now span nearly every industry, from finance, software, and medicine to education, media, and entertainment.

Author Karen Hao, in her book Empire of AI, said OpenAI has already grown more powerful than pretty much any nation state in the world and is rewiring our geopolitics and all of our lives. That influence reaches from boardrooms to classrooms and from Silicon Valley to national governments grappling with AI regulation.

In The Atlantic, columnist Charlie Warzel argued that we now live in the world ChatGPT built, defined by a particular type of precarity and perpetually waiting for a shoe to drop. Young generations feel this instability acutely as they prepare to graduate into a workforce about which they are cautioned that there may be no predictable path to a career, Warzel wrote. Older generations, too, are told that the future might be unrecognizable, that the marketable skills they have honed may not be relevant.

Even AI’s strongest supporters are waiting, Warzel argues, waiting to see if their investments pay off and waiting for AI to evolve, since a defining feature of generative AI is that it is never in its final form.

The economic impact has been equally dramatic. According to Bloomberg, Nvidia’s stock has skyrocketed by 979 percent since ChatGPT’s introduction. But Nvidia is only one pillar in a much larger AI fueled expansion. The seven most valuable publicly traded companies, including Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Broadcom, now collectively account for nearly half of the S&P 500’s (Standard & Poor’s 500) 64 percent rise over the past three years.

This dominance has made the index more top heavy than at any point in its history. These seven companies represent 35 percent of its total weight, up from about 20 percent in 2022. OpenAI itself has grown from a valuation of 14 billion US dollars eighteen months before ChatGPT’s release to 500 billion US dollars today. Less than 20 companies in the world are worth more.

Even inside the AI industry, there is broad agreement that the current investment frenzy may be unsustainable. OpenAI CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Sam Altman warned at a dinner with journalists in August that someone is going to lose a phenomenal amount of money in AI. We do not know who, and a lot of people are going to make a phenomenal amount of money, he added.

Bret Taylor, CEO of Sierra and chair of OpenAI’s board, says plainly we are in a bubble. He likened the moment to the dotcom boom of the late 1990s, noting that AI will transform the economy and create huge amounts of economic value in the future, like the internet did. But he acknowledged that we are also in a bubble, and a lot of people will lose a lot of money. Both things are absolutely true at the same time, Taylor said.

The dotcom bubble burst in 2000 was weighty. In March, the NASDAQ (National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations) rose to its peak of 5,048 units, only to plummet to 1,139.90 units in October, a 77 percent plummet that wiped out about five trillion US dollars in market capitalizations by the time it ended in 2002.

Altman drew comparisons to past bubbles, saying that when bubbles happen, smart people get overexcited about a kernel of truth. If you look at most of the bubbles in history, like the tech bubble, there was a real thing, Altman explained. Tech was really important. The internet was a really big deal. People got overexcited.

According to Taylor, even failed companies like Webvan made their mark on the tech world, paving the way for companies like Instacart and DoorDash to build upon the retail delivery companies of the turn of the century. The dotcom bust had famous flops but it also produced Amazon and Google, which have grown to be some of the world’s largest companies.

Despite acknowledging a bubble on the horizon, industry leaders remain confident in their companies’ prospects. Altman said at the same dinner that pretty soon billions of people a day will be talking to ChatGPT. We are the fifth biggest website in the world right now, he added. I think we are on the clear path to the third.

Most telling of all is his forecast for OpenAI’s plans. You should expect OpenAI to spend trillions of dollars on data center construction in the not very distant future, Altman told reporters, which is not the talk of a company bracing for severe economic hardships.

As generative AI becomes more deeply embedded in global systems, from healthcare diagnostics to corporate strategy, from education platforms to government infrastructure, the world is still grappling with what comes next. The concentration of market power among a few tech giants, combined with ongoing concerns about an AI bubble, suggests we are still in the early stages of understanding this technology’s full impact.

For investors and the corporate world, a lot more than three years’ worth of change has followed. Stock prices have soared. Workflows have changed. Staffing needs have been radically altered. A massive domestic infrastructure buildout is underway. The economy has become increasingly K shaped, with the distance widening between the financial haves and have nots in both the corporate and consumer realms.

The transformed state of the economy and markets is remarkable on its own merits. But against the backdrop of the markets from which this artificial intelligence boom emerged, the turnaround is even more impressive. Simply put, ChatGPT did not just catalyze the biggest technological boom in a generation. It offered a catalyst to turn around one of the lousiest market environments investors had been dealing with since the financial crisis.