Three Women Face Murder Charges in Charlotte Child Abuse Death

Three North Carolina women face first degree murder charges following the death of six year old Dominique Moody, who weighed 27 pounds when she died on December 16, 2025, after enduring prolonged abuse including confinement in a dog crate and systematic food deprivation at a Charlotte residence where authorities had responded nearly 50 times before her death.

Susan Robinson, 61, Tonya McKnight, 51, and Tery’n McKnight, 22, appeared in Mecklenburg County Superior Court on Thursday, February 5, 2026, where prosecutors upgraded charges from child abuse to murder in the first degree. Judge appointed capital defense attorneys to each defendant and denied bond for all three women despite Tery’n McKnight appearing in a wheelchair with reported health issues.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police received a call on December 16, 2025, reporting Dominique was not breathing at the Gwynne Hill Road residence. Officers responding found the child’s body covered in multiple scars and open wounds, including healed ligature marks around her right ankle, linear scars on her right arm, circular scars on her right foot and outer right leg, and an open circular wound on her left ankle appearing consistent with a burn.

Medical examination revealed a healed fracture to Dominique’s right pinky toe and multiple lower rib fractures on both sides of her body. The child exhibited wounds from prolonged exposure to urine and feces filled diapers causing severe rashes on her genitals and buttocks. Court documents indicate this abuse occurred for approximately 18 months before her death.

Authorities described the residence as severely neglected with strong odors of feces and urine throughout. Police documented rat infestation, cockroaches, cluttered conditions with human and animal waste, and daily absence of central heating. The home contained multiple holes in walls and lacked basic sanitary conditions.

Four other children between ages one and five resided at the property. Other children at the home told investigators Dominique was forced to stay in a dog crate in the living room before being made to sleep on the feces filled bathroom floor after breaking the crate months earlier. Dominique’s younger sister, who turned six years old, stated the three women would tie Dominique with black tape all the time, whip her, and her body would become swollen.

Robinson allegedly told officers during interviews that Dominique was taped as punishment for various reasons including stealing food. Investigators searching Robinson’s phone discovered a photograph showing Dominique bound with black duct tape, exhibiting swollen hands and feet while lying on carpet in the living room. Robinson admitted witnessing the child being neglected and abused but failed to call emergency services or report the situation.

Text message evidence reviewed by investigators indicated the child was denied food despite the household containing ample provisions. Robinson stated Dominique was forced to watch the adults eat while Tonya McKnight denied her meals on most days. Court documents allege the child was starved for over one year as punishment for eating food in the house.

Tonya McKnight served as Dominique’s legal guardian after obtaining custody in September 2021 when her sister requested she care for the child. Court filings obtained by local media show Tonya McKnight wrote that her sister made the request because she is unstable and not equipped to care for the children. The biological mother signed permanent custody agreements granting Tonya McKnight power of attorney over the children in 2020, formalized through court order in 2021.

Tery’n McKnight is Tonya McKnight’s daughter. All three women lived together at the residence and are accused of failure to take any action to remedy problems despite being fully aware of abuse patterns. Charging documents state the children residing amongst rats and cockroaches, children being bitten by rats, the residence’s daily lack of heat, and the duct taping are well known to all three defendants.

Robinson and Tonya McKnight allegedly exchanged messages after Dominique’s death acknowledging they were in trouble and needed to clean the house, according to affidavits filed in the case. Evidence obtained from interviews and cell phone examinations confirmed the duct taping, dog crating, beating, and rat activity over many years of Dominique’s life, court records state.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police records detail nearly 50 calls for service to the residence since early 2020. Many calls involved domestic disturbances. In April 2023, a family member called dispatchers requesting welfare checks on two young children at the home, expressing fear they were being mistreated. The caller reported a social worker indicated one girl appeared ill or frail.

Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services Youth and Family Services (YFS) division received five reports alleging children at the home were being abused or neglected over six years before Dominique’s death, according to juvenile court records obtained by local media. Teachers expressed concerns about poor odor and hygiene affecting Dominique’s younger sister at school. Dominique herself had never been enrolled in school despite approaching age seven. In each Child Protective Services (CPS) report, YFS investigated but did not find sufficient evidence to confirm allegations.

The home became additionally known to authorities in 2024 when Terrance McKnight Jr., identified as Tonya McKnight’s son, was charged and convicted of second degree murder in an unrelated case. Additional calls to the residence involved complaints about stray animals, nuisance animals, and concerns about men with drugs and guns at the property.

Criminal defense attorney Rob Heroy reviewed the affidavit for local media outlet WBTV, stating upgraded charges to first degree murder represent appropriate prosecution given outrageous conduct meeting the definition of first degree murder in multiple ways. Heroy is not working on the case.

Prosecutors indicated cell phone records and medical evidence led to upgraded murder charges. Capital defense appointments signal prosecutors may pursue maximum penalties available under North Carolina law for first degree murder convictions. The Mecklenburg County Public Defender’s Office has not publicly identified attorneys representing the defendants.

The three women were initially arrested on varying dates in late December 2025. Tery’n McKnight was arrested Christmas Eve, December 24, 2025. Robinson was arrested late that week, while Tonya McKnight was arrested Monday, December 30, 2025. Each faced one count of intentional child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and four counts of misdemeanor child abuse before prosecutors upgraded charges to murder.

The case has generated substantial community outrage regarding systemic failures allowing prolonged abuse despite multiple reports to authorities. Child welfare advocates question how five separate CPS investigations failed to substantiate abuse allegations ultimately resulting in a child’s death from starvation and torture.

The investigation remains ongoing with prosecutors continuing evidence review. North Carolina law permits first degree murder charges in cases involving torture, meaning prosecutors may argue defendants committed murder through malice and premeditation, or that death resulted from inherently dangerous actions showing extreme indifference to human life.