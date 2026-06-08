Three WAEC Officials Killed as WASSCE Chaos Grips Nigeria

Three officials died in a Nigerian road crash last week while carrying exam papers, and teacher protests over kidnapped children stalled other deliveries, leaving students writing papers by torchlight.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday named the dead as Eleshin Dennis Olayinka, Dan-Malam Add’ua Muhammed and Yusuf Umar Gwamna. Their vehicle was involved in a collision with an oncoming trailer in Billiri Local Government Area in Gombe State on June 3 while carrying sensitive examination materials on the Gombe to Yola highway. All three reportedly died instantly.

The crash gutted the council’s distribution schedule at a critical stage of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), affecting centres across Oyo, Lagos and Osun states. Question papers for Government Objective and Agricultural Science Practical, scheduled for June 4, did not reach many centres until about 6:30 that evening. By 8:11 that night, some centres in Ogbomoso and Saki were still writing the Government paper, while Agricultural Science practicals had not yet started. Nearly 2 million candidates from more than 24,000 schools are sitting the examination.

Oyo State Commissioner for Education Olusegun Olayiwola criticised the council publicly, saying the delays subjected students and parents to avoidable stress and risk.

Protests organised by the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) over the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo and Borno states had already hampered the movement of materials before the fatal accident compounded the disruption. The council also acknowledged that late candidate registration slowed the production of some papers.

The combined failures contradicted assurances given by the Head of WAEC’s Nigeria National Office, Dr Amos Dangut, before the examination season. “I speak authoritatively that we will not have a repeat of that glitch,” Dangut had told journalists, referring to the operational failures that disrupted the 2025 WASSCE.

WAEC said the smooth running of examinations on Friday, June 5, showed the crisis had passed. Despite that claim, candidates on Monday again reported waiting hours before the Physics essay and objective papers, scheduled for 2pm and 3:30pm respectively, could begin.

Education stakeholders have called for a comprehensive review of WAEC’s logistics and security arrangements, urging the examination body to balance the protection of exam integrity with the safety of workers and candidates. The council said it has revised its distribution procedures and expressed confidence the remaining papers would run without disruption.

The 2026 May/June WASSCE began on April 21 and is scheduled to end on June 19.