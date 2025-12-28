Three Suspected Armed Robbers Killed in Christmas Eve Shootout

Three suspected robbers were killed during a shootout with police in a bush between Anwiankwanta and the Jacobu Junction in the Ashanti Region on Christmas Eve. The men were part of a five-member gang allegedly preparing to launch attacks along the Anwiankwanta to Obuasi road.

Police received intelligence on December 24, 2025, that the gang had converged in a bush between Anwiankwanta and Jacobu Junction, preparing to strike on the Anwiankwanta to Obuasi road. Officers deployed four service vehicles to raid the location where approximately five armed men were spotted.

The gang opened fire upon seeing police and attempted to escape through the bush. Officers tactically returned fire, and three suspects sustained gunshot injuries while two others with suspected gunshot wounds managed to escape.

The injured suspects were rushed to Bekwai Municipal Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival. They have been identified as Seidu Issah, 29, Musah Yakubu, 35, and Yahaya Munkaila, also known as Tijani, 25. Their bodies have been deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Police retrieved two pump-action guns loaded with six rounds of ammunition each and one unbranded pistol from the scene. A sack containing 25 live cartridges and six spent cartridges were also recovered.

Before their deaths, the suspects reportedly confessed to several armed robberies in the Jacobu and Manso areas, including a robbery at the Jacobu airport on November 3, 2025, during which a security guard was killed. They also admitted involvement in multiple highway robberies along the Manso stretch and a robbery of a gold buyer at Anwiankwanta on December 8, 2025.

Police conducted a follow-up search on December 26 in a palm plantation near Manso Nkwanta, where officers uncovered a concealed trench containing an AK-47 rifle loaded with ammunition, an MG.3 rifle, a pump-action gun and a single-barrel firearm, along with clothing and footwear believed to be linked to the group.

A police situational report stated that an investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to apprehend the accomplices and retrieve the remaining guns. Authorities have intensified patrols in the area and urged residents to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.