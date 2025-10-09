Three Scientists Win Nobel Chemistry Prize for Revolutionary Molecular Structures

Three researchers have been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs), revolutionary molecular structures that can pack enormous internal space into microscopic materials. The Nobel Committee in Stockholm compared these innovations to the magically expanded handbag carried by Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, a comparison that captures how these tiny materials contain surprisingly vast interior spaces.

Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi will share the prize for developing metal-organic frameworks, announced Wednesday. Their decades of work has created entirely new materials with potential applications ranging from climate solutions to water harvesting in arid regions.

Heiner Linke, chair of the chemistry committee, explained that these structures can store massive amounts of gas in minuscule volumes. He likened MOFs to hotels where enormous groups of molecules act as guests, entering and leaving the material’s cavities at will. The committee praised MOFs for their versatility, noting they can harvest water from desert air, capture carbon dioxide, store toxic gases, or catalyze chemical reactions.

Richard Robson from the University of Melbourne initiated this field in the 1970s. He theorized that linking different molecule types, rather than just individual atoms, could yield entirely new materials. By the 1980s, his materials self-assembled into regular crystalline structures resembling diamonds, but with huge internal cavities replacing compact arrangements.

Susumu Kitagawa at Kyoto University built upon Robson’s foundation. Motivated by what he called finding usefulness in useless materials, he researched porous molecular structures and presented his first creation in 1992. His major advancement came in 1997 with a molecule capable of specifically absorbing and releasing gases including methane, nitrogen, and oxygen.

Omar Yaghi, a Jordanian-American chemist at UC Berkeley, created reticular chemistry, which involves stitching together molecular building blocks to form porous structures with myriad applications. His development of MOF-5 became what the committee described as a classic in the field. This structure demonstrates remarkable stability, withstanding temperatures up to 570°F without collapsing.

The sheer scale of these materials’ internal surfaces is staggering. According to Professor Kim Jelfs, one gram of MOF material can possess internal surface area equivalent to an entire football pitch.

Real-world applications for MOFs are already emerging. Yaghi’s research group successfully deployed their MOF material to extract water from Arizona’s desert air. The material captures water vapor overnight, then releases it when heated by sunlight. This technology could transform water access in arid regions worldwide.

Environmental applications show equally promising potential. MOFs can combat climate change by capturing atmospheric carbon dioxide. They may also remove forever chemicals from water supplies and break down pharmaceutical traces in natural environments.

The prize carries a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor, approximately $1 million, which the three laureates will share equally. Their recognition marks another milestone in chemistry’s ongoing evolution, where molecular architecture now offers tangible solutions to some of humanity’s most pressing environmental challenges.

This breakthrough represents years of collaborative scientific advancement, building from theoretical concepts in the 1970s to practical applications that could reshape how we address water scarcity and climate change. The committee’s recognition validates not just individual achievement but the power of sustained research across decades and continents.