Three Photographers Win Global Award Honouring Earth’s Rangelands

A photograph taken in the grasslands of Chilean Patagonia has claimed first prize at the Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) Photography Awards 2026, with the three winning images now on public display online and at GLF Africa 2026 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The GLF, the world’s largest knowledge platform on integrated land use, announced the winners on April 28, 2026, selecting three photographs from a shortlist of 35 drawn from nearly 600 submissions spanning Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas. The awards were timed to coincide with the United Nations (UN) designation of 2026 as the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists.

Indian photographer Vivek Goyal claimed first prize for “Gold rush,” an image captured inside Torres del Paine National Park in Chilean Patagonia. The photograph shows a gaucha, a female gaucho, on horseback guiding a flock of sheep across open grassland against a backdrop of lake and snow-capped mountains. “I hope this image encourages people to look beyond the postcard scenery and recognise the gaucho as essential stewards of some of our most precious ecosystems,” Goyal said.

Second prize went to Myo Minn Aung of Myanmar for “The golden moment of the plains,” a portrait of rural pastoral life photographed in Bagan, a city renowned for its ancient temples but also home to a deep agricultural tradition. “I took this photograph to document the authenticity of rural life and the deep connection between people, grazing lands and the natural environment,” Aung said.

The popular vote prize was awarded to Indonesian photographer Ahmad Wahyudi for “The herders of thousands of Merak village cows,” an image taken at dawn inside Baluran National Park in Situbondo Regency. Wahyudi described the moment as spontaneous and candid, captured in an isolated part of the park rarely visited by outsiders.

The panel of judges included Kenyan wildlife conservation scientist and filmmaker Victoria Wanjohi, alongside documentary filmmaker Carlos Espinosa of Ecuador, digital producer Edliadi Mokhammad of Indonesia, and wildlife filmmaker Mayuresh Hendre of India.

“You could see the passion and determination in the photos, all seeking to tell a story of not just why we need to protect rangelands but how it is a livelihood that many communities across the world depend on,” Wanjohi said.

Rangelands, which include grasslands, savannas, shrublands, deserts and tundra, cover 54% of the Earth’s land surface and support around two billion livelihoods globally. The GLF estimates that half of the world’s rangelands are under threat from climate pressures, conflict, mismanagement and insufficient investment.

The winning and shortlisted photographs are on exhibit online at the GLF website and will be showcased in person at GLF Africa 2026, which is taking place at the Center for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF) office in Nairobi.