Three Persons Shot in Gun Attack Over Chieftaincy Dispute In Ga Aplaku

Three persons were shot on Thursday, November 13, 2025, in a gun attack by unknown assailants and armed landguards at Aplaku, a suburb of the Ga South Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

The violence is linked to an ongoing chieftaincy dispute in the area.

The incident followed the alleged illegal and unlawful installation of one Kabu Adams as a rival chief, in defiance of court and police orders as well as established traditional protocols.

The purported installation, which reportedly took place in a private house behind the Aplaku chief’s palace, has sparked bloodshed, tension, insecurity, and confusion within the community.

According to eyewitnesses, the attack occurred when armed landguards opened fire on supporters of the legitimately installed chief of Aplaku, Nii Kwei III.

Three people sustained critical injuries from gunshots and machete wounds and are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in Accra.

A viral video circulating on social media shows police officers from the Kokrobite District Police Headquarters and the Weija Divisional Police Command, as well as some national security operatives, allegedly assisting unaccredited elders in the installation of the rival chief.

The rituals were reportedly led by the Okoso family head, Nii Tettey Misaah, together with his associates including Jones Appiah, Laryeh Hotcake, Tettey Biebio, Tarwiah Owuo, and Papa Nii.

It has emerged that the feuding factions in Aplaku had previously been ordered by a court—working in collaboration with the Kokrobite District Police Headquarters and the Weija Divisional Command—to sign a peace bond, requiring both sides to refrain from any unlawful acts that could disturb public peace.

However, some senior police officers from the two commands are alleged to have aided Nii Tettey Misaah and his allies in installing Kabu Adams as a rival chief, ostensibly to replace Nii Kwei III.

The accredited elders, kingmakers, and family heads of Aplaku insist that Nii Kwei III, who was lawfully installed in 2004, remains the rightful and legitimate chief. They say any attempt to impose another person is unlawful and a threat to peace and stability.

Tensions escalated after Nii Tettey Misaah, backed by armed landguards and alleged police protection, proceeded with the installation of Kabu Adams in defiance of a standing court order—a move traditional leaders say violates both custom and the law.

The peace bond specifically barred both applicants and respondents, including their assigns and agents, from taking any action likely to breach the peace. Yet the installation ceremony reportedly went ahead under the watch of senior police officers, sparking outrage among residents and community leaders.

Eyewitnesses claim that the officers not only provided protection for the disputed ceremony but actively enabled it, in direct contradiction to the instructions of the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Duuti Tuaruka.

Information gathered indicates that DCOP Tuaruka had warned the Weija and Kokrobite commanders not to assist any faction in installing a rival chief since the substantive chief, Nii Kwei III, had not been destooled.

Sources close to the Aplaku palace further allege that Nii Tettey Misaah has a close relationship with Chief Superintendent Freeman Kumashie, the Weija District Police Commander, and the Commander of the Kokrobite District Police Headquarters.

A visibly distressed Nii Kwei Aplaku III expressed deep sorrow over the attack, stating that he would never forget the injuries sustained by his followers.

Addressing journalists, the chief recounted that they were in the palace on Thursday afternoon when they heard the gunshots coming from Nii Tettey Misaah’s house behind the official palace.

He said that when he rushed out to verify the disturbance, he saw the Kokrobite District Police Commander and two other officers present at the scene.

According to him, “I asked the senior police officer what was going on in my backyard because my son told me that since 10 a.m., these men had been shooting indiscriminately into the air, and you are here watching them.”

He added: “I asked the officer, so you take me to court, tie my hands behind my back, and expect me to sit and watch my opponents carry out their illegalities and install a rival chief against me?”

The chief claimed his followers were attacked with live bullets and stones, leaving several in critical condition. “They have shot one of my sister’s sons and two others who are now in the hospital. Our lives are in danger,” he said.

He stated that he was the primary target of the attack and called on the Inspector General of Police and the Interior Minister to intervene urgently and investigate the matter. He also demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of the Aplaku violence.

Meanwhile, the elders and kingmakers of Aplaku are calling for the immediate removal of the Weija District Police Commander and some officers of the Kokrobite District Police Headquarters over their alleged involvement in the dispute.

They accuse the officers of aiding Nii Tettey Misaah and his associates to deploy notorious landguards and violent thugs to terrorize, attack, and brutalize residents.

The elders say the Weija Divisional Commander has overstayed his tenure and urged the IGP to reassign him.

They further accuse the commander of colluding with Nii Tettey Misaah to install a rival chief despite the presence of a legitimate, recognized chief, Nii Kwei Aplaku III.