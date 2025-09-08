Three Nigerians Jailed 20 Years Each for Kumasi Theft

Three Nigerian nationals received 20-year prison sentences for operating an organized vehicle theft syndicate that targeted parked cars across Kumasi’s commercial districts.

Francis Friday, Linus Agwazie, and Russell Ekenze were arrested on June 20, 2025, for targeting parked vehicles across the city. The Ashanti Regional Police Command announced their successful prosecution through multiple court proceedings in July.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Godwin Ahianyo, Head of the Public Affairs Unit, confirmed the convictions represent a significant victory against transnational organized crime. “This successful prosecution underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting life and property, and working with the judiciary to ensure that criminal elements face the full rigours of the law,” he stated.

Ekenze pleaded guilty on his first appearance at the Atasemanso Circuit Court and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour on July 22, 2025. Friday and Agwazie initially pleaded not guilty but were subsequently convicted on July 23, receiving eight-year sentences on two counts each.

However, additional charges heard the same day resulted in 20-year concurrent sentences for all three convicts. Ekenze received another 10-year sentence at Circuit Court 2 on July 24, running concurrently with his existing terms.

The three were involved in an organized vehicle theft syndicate that targeted victims across Kumasi’s commercial districts, according to police investigations. Each defendant ultimately received 20 years in prison by Kumasi courts for stealing from parked vehicles.

The case highlights growing concerns about transnational criminal activities targeting Ghana’s commercial centers. Police investigations revealed the suspects operated systematically, focusing on vulnerable parked vehicles throughout the Kumasi Metropolis.

DSP Ahianyo emphasized the importance of public cooperation in combating such crimes. “We encourage the public to cooperate with the police by reporting suspicious activities and providing timely information to aid in crime prevention and public safety,” he urged.

The convictions demonstrate enhanced coordination between Ghanaian law enforcement and the judicial system in addressing organized crime involving foreign nationals. The lengthy sentences reflect the serious view courts take of systematic criminal enterprises targeting local communities.

All three convicts are currently serving their sentences at Kumasi Central Prison. The successful prosecution serves as a deterrent to other criminal syndicates operating across Ghana’s major commercial centers.

The case underscores the Ashanti Regional Police Command’s commitment to protecting citizens from organized criminal activities, particularly those with transnational dimensions that threaten community safety and economic security.

Police continue urging residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, emphasizing that community cooperation remains crucial in preventing similar criminal enterprises from operating in the region.