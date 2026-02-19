Three New Airports Set to Broaden Ethiopian Airlines Reach

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest network carrier, announced on Wednesday that it will inaugurate three new domestic airports and launch passenger services to each by mid-April 2026, extending its reach deeper into Ethiopia’s regional heartland.

The three new airports are located in Negele Borena in the southern Oromia region, Gore Metu in the western part of the country, and Debre Markos in the Amhara region. Each destination will receive three scheduled passenger flights per week. The additions bring Ethiopian Airlines’ total domestic network to 26 destinations, up from 23 after the carrier opened Yabello Airport as its most recent domestic addition in 2025.

The expansion is part of a longer-term trajectory for the airline. Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer Mesfin Tasew described the development as a significant national achievement, stating that the move is aimed at “making safe, reliable, and efficient air travel accessible to all” while driving economic growth and regional development across Ethiopia.

All three towns targeted by the expansion have historically been difficult to reach by road, particularly during the rainy season. Aviation analysts note that improved air access to Negele Borena, Gore Metu, and Debre Markos is expected to stimulate trade, ease pressure on overland freight routes, and open new channels for domestic tourism. The new routes follow a recent pattern of domestic growth for Ethiopian Airlines, which previously inaugurated airports and terminals at Goba Robe, Gode Ugaas Miraad, and Jinka Baco, while resuming and launching services to Dembi Dolo, Axum, and Nekemte.

The airline’s domestic expansion is embedded within its broader Vision 2035 strategic plan, which targets a fleet of 270 aircraft, annual passenger traffic of 67 million, and annual revenue of $25 billion by that year. Beyond passenger services, the group is also building out aviation-adjacent businesses including hospitality, airport infrastructure management, and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services.

Ethiopian Airlines currently operates to more than 160 passenger and cargo destinations across five continents and holds the Skytrax Best Airline in Africa Award for eight consecutive years. It is a member of Star Alliance and pursues a multi-hub strategy across sub-Saharan Africa through partner carriers including ASKY in Lomé, Togo, Malawi Airlines in Lilongwe, Zambia Airways in Lusaka, and Air Congo in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

No fare structures or specific launch dates beyond mid-April 2026 have been announced for the three new routes.