Three Million Ghanaians at Food Risk, Survey Finds

About three million Ghanaians remain vulnerable to food insecurity despite broadly stable national consumption levels, Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu has said, warning that aggregate figures are masking concentrated pockets of deepening hardship.

Dr. Iddrisu made the remarks at the launch of the Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) survey in Accra, a new phone-based food security monitoring initiative developed by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP).

“At the national level, there is some resilience,” he said. “In fact, about 91 percent of households have acceptable food consumption. That is not the full story though. Beneath this average, about three million people remain vulnerable, facing poor or borderline food consumption.”

The mVAM approach uses mobile technology including phone calls to reach vulnerable populations and track food security trends in near real time, providing high-frequency data that supplements traditional face-to-face assessments. The GSS survey covered 9,000 households across all 16 regions between October and December 2025.

The data reveals a troubling pattern of coping behaviour. About one in three households has adopted medium to high stress strategies to manage food access, while nearly one in four is already in crisis or emergency conditions. Households are reducing meal quality, borrowing to survive and in some cases selling productive assets or cutting spending on health and education.

“This is not sustainable,” Dr. Iddrisu said. “It means many households are managing today by sacrificing tomorrow.”

Vulnerability is heavily concentrated in northern Ghana. Nearly 40 percent of households in the North East, Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions report poor or borderline food consumption, driven by structural factors including low education levels, reliance on small-scale agriculture and limited market access.

Education emerged as a particularly sharp dividing line. “Households with no formal education are up to 10 times more vulnerable than those with tertiary education,” Dr. Iddrisu said.

The survey also revealed a significant gap in social protection coverage, with only about 1.5 percent of households reporting receipt of any assistance, suggesting that formal support systems are reaching far fewer people than the scale of need demands.

The findings build on a broader trajectory identified in earlier GSS data, which showed national food insecurity prevalence rising from 35.2 percent in the first quarter of 2024 to 38.1 percent in the third quarter of 2025, peaking at 41.1 percent in the second quarter of 2025 before easing slightly.

“To respond effectively, we need data that is timely, that is precise and that’s actionable,” Dr. Iddrisu said. “The mVAM survey changes that.”

The initiative is supported by development partners including the African Development Bank and the government of South Korea. Authorities say the findings will be used to improve targeting of interventions, scale up social protection and invest in resilience measures such as climate-smart agriculture and diversified livelihoods.