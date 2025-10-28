Three Million Birds to Reach Beneficiaries Mid-November Under Nkoko Nkitinkiti Programme

Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture John Dumelo has confirmed that Ghana’s ambitious poultry self-sufficiency initiative will begin distributing birds to households nationwide by mid-November 2025, marking what could become a pivotal moment for the country’s struggling poultry sector.

Speaking during an interview on PM EXPRESS BUSINESS EDITION with host George Wiafe, recorded on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington D.C., Mr Dumelo revealed that the first phase will see three million birds distributed across Ghana’s 275 constituencies. Each constituency is expected to receive approximately 10,000 birds, which will be shared among about 200 households, with individual beneficiaries getting around 50 birds each.

What makes this distribution particularly strategic is the complete package approach. The birds won’t arrive alone. According to the Deputy Minister, beneficiaries will receive vaccinated birds along with feed supplies, ensuring they can start poultry farming immediately without the common early losses that plague new ventures. This isn’t charity, it’s investment with clear expectations.

“We believe that when people receive these birds, they can rear them in their backyards and make some money for themselves,” Mr Dumelo explained, emphasising the programme’s economic empowerment angle rather than mere distribution.

The government’s transparency commitment stands out in an environment where agricultural support programmes have historically faced distribution challenges. Mr Dumelo stressed that monitoring mechanisms will ensure birds reach genuine beneficiaries, with selection prioritising individuals who demonstrate both willingness and capacity to sustain the business beyond initial government support.

Here’s where the programme gets interesting from an economic perspective. Ghana currently spends over $300 million annually importing poultry products, a staggering figure that drains foreign exchange reserves while employment opportunities slip away to overseas producers. The Nkoko Nkitinkiti Programme directly challenges this dependency, though critics might question whether 3 million birds can genuinely dent a market that consumes hundreds of thousands of metric tonnes annually.

Mr Dumelo addressed concerns from existing poultry businesses that feared competition from government-subsidised operations. His response focused on complementarity rather than competition, arguing the programme targets production capacity expansion, not market displacement. “The government is not happy about the high import rate of chicken for consumption in Ghana, given its impact on foreign exchange and local employment. That is why we are implementing this programme,” he clarified.

The Deputy Minister revealed additional strategic thinking behind the initiative. Beneficiary selection will favour individuals with basic poultry knowledge, a pragmatic approach designed to minimise losses from inexperience. “We are targeting people who have some knowledge of poultry farming because we don’t want these birds to die,” he said, acknowledging the practical realities of livestock management.

Beyond immediate distribution, Mr Dumelo outlined broader agricultural stability measures. The government is working with various agencies to ensure steady food supply throughout the year, providing financial support to the National Food Buffer Stock Company to maintain reserves and prevent the seasonal scarcity that drives price volatility. This addresses Ghana’s persistent pattern of harvest abundance followed by scarcity and erratic pricing.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture is also collaborating with the Ministry of Youth and Sports under the Youth in Agriculture Programme, specifically targeting young people for agribusiness engagement. Mr Dumelo encouraged private sector stakeholders to invest in storage, processing, and value addition, recognising that sustainable transformation requires ecosystem development, not just production increases.

“All these initiatives are aligned with our Feed Ghana programme, which aims to produce more food to feed ourselves and even export the surplus,” the Deputy Minister concluded, revealing aspirations that extend beyond import substitution to potential export markets.

President John Dramani Mahama has previously stated the programme operates through a three-tier production system involving large-scale producers, medium-scale operators, and household entrepreneurs, with the ambitious goal of achieving 100 percent local chicken production within three years.

The Nkoko Nkitinkiti Programme represents a significant policy bet on distributed production rather than concentrated industrial facilities. Whether 55,000 households rearing chickens in backyards can genuinely challenge industrial-scale imports remains the question that will define this initiative’s legacy. But with distribution beginning in just weeks, Ghana’s poultry revolution, or evolution, is about to get its first real test.