Three Men Storm Dabala Market, Use PA System To Launch Attacks On Woyome Brothers And Agave Paramount Chief

Tension is heightening in the Agave Traditional Area after a viral video captured some men identified as Amehoho and Richard popularly known as fitter engineer described by residents as “hooligans—storming the Dabala main market and using a public address system to publicly brand the Woyome brothers and the Paramount Chief of Agave, Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV, as “thieves and criminals.”

The incident, which has sparked widespread public condemnation, is believed to be part of an escalating smear campaign allegedly orchestrated by some self-styled wing chiefs and queenmothers who are battling for legitimacy within the Agave chieftaincy structure.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

In the video intercepted by this news outlet, the three men are seen walking through the market while loudly announcing through a PA system:

“We are live in Dabala main market. Woyome brothers and Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV are thieves and criminals. They are not true Agave citizens and have no authority to enstool a Paramount Chief, one of the hoodlums stated.

Their actions provoked sharp criticism from traders and residents, most of whom condemned the public insults and accused the men of acting on behalf of individuals seeking to destabilize the traditional leadership.

Legal Action Looms

The attack appears to be the latest in a series of coordinated assaults—both verbal and written — against the Woyome brothers, Hon. Kwabena Mensah Woyome, a former MP for South Tongu, and his elder brother, Mr. Alfred Agbesi Woyome.

The brothers have now threatened to take legal action, including a defamation suit, against several individuals they accused of publishing fabricated stories, inciting confusion, and attempting to delegitimize the Paramount Chief.

They argued that many of the so-called wing chiefs and queenmothers leading the smear campaign were illegally gazetted by a former Volta Regional House of Chiefs (VRHC) registrar, Henry Attipoe, without approval from the Agave Traditional Council.

Attorney-General’s Report Adds Another Twist

Documents sighted by this outlet, including an Attorney-General’s report dated August 23, 2022, reference 75 individuals, including the same wing chiefs, in a criminal matter:The Republic vs. Solomon Amehoho.

Charges include,Abetment of robbery, Abetment of rioting with offensive weapons, Acting as a chief contrary to Section 63 of the Chieftaincy Act, 2008 (Act 759).

This has further deepened public suspicion about the credibility of those attacking the Woyome brothers and Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV.

Protests Against the Woyome Brothers

On Monday, November 24, 2025, a group of traditional leaders and their supporters staged a protest and petitioned President John Dramani Mahama, accusing the brothers of meddling in Agave chieftaincy affairs.

They alleged that the brothers were “outsiders” and had used their past political and diplomatic influence to interfere in the installation of chiefs. The Woyome brothers, however, insist these claims are baseless and motivated by personal interests.

Woyome Brothers Respond

In a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, November 27, 2025, the brothers rejected all allegations, describing them as “fabrications designed to destroy our integrity.”

They stated: “They never installed or supported the gazetting of the current Paramount Chief, Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV (Edward Allan Agbeti).

Their family has a long-standing reputation in legal practice, making it unlikely they would involve themselves in illegal traditional processes.

Several of their accusers lack legitimate royal lineage and are themselves facing credibility issues.

They further expressed disappointment that those who had once sought their support and financial assistance had now turned against them, even attacking the memory of their late mother and deceased sister.

Alleged Police Complicity

The Woyome brothers also raised concerns about the conduct of ACP Takpa, a senior officer at the Sogakope District Police Command.

They accused him and the South Tongu DISEC of:

Helping the protestors defy a court order and a directive from the Volta Regional Security Council banning the demonstration

Ignoring the Attorney-General’s indictment against some of the protest leaders

Escalating tensions within the traditional area

They claim their timely intervention prevented a counter-protest by youth and legitimately installed chiefs, which could have led to violent clashes.

Background to the Chieftaincy Dispute

The dispute dates back to 2011 and 2012, when factions within Agave submitted conflicting petitions concerning the installation of a new Paramount Chief. Documents show groups within the Tsiala Clan, Yelu House Gate and other royal families have consistently disagreed on the rightful heir.

The matter has long been before the Judicial Committee of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, and the Minister for Local Government and Religious Affairs recently directed the committee to prioritise the hearings.

Court Injunction Against Rival Installation

The Sogakope High Court recently issued an injunction stopping the installation and outdooring of another “paramount chief,” after reports emerged that a rival faction was secretly planning to install its own candidate.

The injunction upholds the authority of Togbega Xedihor Hlitabo IV, who was;Lawfully sworn in on October 9, 2024, and inducted into the VRHC on October 15, 2024.

Call for Calm

Hon. Woyome urged residents to disregard the “fake, inaccurate and self-serving propaganda” being circulated by what he described as a small group of divisive individuals.

He reaffirmed the commitment of his family to Peace, Rule of law, Respect for traditional processes and constructive engagement.

He warned those spreading defamatory content to stop before legal action is taken.