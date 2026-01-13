Three Killed in Fiery Collision on Kumasi Techiman Highway

Three people were killed after a collision involving a trailer and a mini truck carrying building materials caught fire on the Kumasi Techiman highway, emergency services have confirmed.

The accident occurred around 8:00pm on Monday, January 12, 2026, and caused a heavy traffic blockade, compounded by another crash reported earlier on Tuesday at Boamang in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region.

Monday’s crash involved a saloon car, a trailer with registration number GR 1357 W, and a mini truck transporting building materials. Eyewitnesses said the victims were traveling from Kumasi to Offinso when the incident occurred.

According to reports, a female building materials trader and the driver of the mini truck died on the spot after the vehicle burst into flames, leaving their bodies severely burnt. The injured persons, including the trailer driver and his mate, are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Kwame Yaro, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) director for Afigya Kwabre North, who has been providing updates to reporters, said emergency services were called in and worked with local residents to clear the road.

Yaro linked the accident to reckless driving by heavy duty truck drivers and appealed to road safety authorities to intensify enforcement. “The way the trucks speed is very terrible. If you confront them, they can become violent,” he said. “Since last week and this week, nine people have died because of reckless driving. This is very sad.”

Road safety officials were not immediately available for comment.

Authorities have since launched investigations into the cause of the accident, while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the hospital morgue for further examination.

The tragedy comes amid a deadly start to 2026 on Ghana’s roads. Just days earlier, on January 7, 2026, seven people died and dozens sustained injuries when a commercial bus traveling from Techiman to Kumasi collided with a broken down cement trailer near Samproso and Awisam on the Offinso Abofuor highway in the Ashanti Region.

In that incident, the trailer with registration number GT 5509 20 had lost ignition while attempting to join the main road, leaving the bus with registration number GN 5326 22 no chance to swerve. The impact destroyed the bus beyond recognition, killing seven passengers and leaving dozens in critical condition.

On January 5, 2026, an okada rider in his late 20s was killed instantly at Suame Maakro after being trapped and pulled under a trailer loaded with soya beans. On January 11, 2026, one person was killed and 37 others injured following a road accident at Mankrong on the Accra Kumasi Highway.

The rising toll in the opening days of 2026 has prompted renewed calls for swift intervention to prevent Ghana’s highways from continuing to claim innocent lives.

In 2020, the nation was thrown into grief when eight juvenile players were tragically killed in a horrific road accident at that same spot on the Kumasi Techiman highway. The Offinso based Africa Vision Soccer Academy team was returning from a district colt football registration exercise at Afrancho, a suburb of Kumasi, when the bus on which they were traveling lost control, skidded off the road and plunged into the River Offin.

According to the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Ghana recorded 2,384 road traffic deaths and 15,852 injuries from January to November 2024. The authority identified speeding, wrongful overtaking, careless crossing, and driver fatigue as the leading causes of road crashes in the country.

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has consistently emphasized the need for stricter enforcement of road traffic regulations, particularly targeting commercial drivers who often operate under intense pressure to maximize profits, leading to reckless driving behaviors.

Experts have called for comprehensive reforms including better road infrastructure, regular vehicle inspections, driver education programs, and stricter penalties for traffic violations to reduce the alarming rate of road accidents in Ghana.