Three Killed as Truck Overturns on Adukrom-Koforidua Highway

Three men have died after a truck overturned and trapped them inside on the Adukrom-Koforidua Highway in the Eastern Region, with firefighters spending hours on an extrication operation before recovering the bodies.

The accident, which occurred at Asenema, involved a HOWO truck whose three male occupants were trapped when the vehicle rolled over. Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) carried out a prolonged extrication exercise to free the victims from the wreckage.

The three bodies were transported to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, where medical officers pronounced them dead on arrival. Their remains have since been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

The Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, District Officer II (DOII) Ignatius Kwamena Baidoo, urged motorists to exercise discipline on the road. “Motorists should obey road signs and maintain their vehicles in good condition to help prevent such accidents,” he said.

The Adukrom-Koforidua Highway has a long and grim record of fatal accidents. The road’s winding gradients, sharp curves, and steep descents through the Akuapem hills have repeatedly been cited by road safety authorities as major risk factors, with several fatal crashes recorded on the corridor in recent years.

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has consistently identified vehicle overloading, poor mechanical condition, and non-compliance with road signs among the primary causes of crashes on mountain roads of this nature.