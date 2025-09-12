Three Islamic Institutions Finance Bangladesh Agriculture

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation has partnered with Saudi EXIM Bank and the OPEC Fund to establish a $100 million facility supporting Bangladesh’s fertilizer imports, marking the country’s first sovereign Islamic financing for agricultural security.

The syndicated Murabaha financing agreement was signed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, this week, enabling the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation to import fertilizers directly from Saudi Arabia. The facility represents a strategic shift for ITFC, expanding beyond traditional energy financing into food security support.

The financing forms part of a $2.75 billion package agreed between ITFC and Bangladesh in December 2024 to support the country’s 2025-2026 fiscal year requirements for petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, and agricultural inputs.

Agriculture employs over one-third of Bangladesh’s 170 million population and contributes 11% to national GDP, making fertilizer access critical for economic stability. The facility addresses growing concerns about agricultural resilience as Bangladesh faces increasing pressure from climate change and population growth.

Eng. Adeeb Al Aama, ITFC’s Chief Executive Officer, described the partnership as unprecedented. The collaboration between the three Islamic financial institutions demonstrates strengthening South-South cooperation among Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states.

The Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation will serve as executing agent for the government, managing fertilizer procurement and distribution to farmers nationwide. This arrangement ensures government oversight while leveraging BADC’s agricultural expertise and distribution networks.

Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Secretary of Bangladesh’s Economic Relations Division, characterized the agreement as essential for maintaining uninterrupted fertilizer supplies. He emphasized its importance for protecting rural livelihoods and ensuring stable rice production in a country where food security remains paramount.

Saudi EXIM Bank’s participation reflects the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy to diversify its economy beyond petroleum exports. Chief Executive Eng. Saad bin Abdulaziz AlKhalb highlighted how the agreement strengthens trade relationships while supporting global agricultural supply chains.

The OPEC Fund’s involvement underscores multilateral commitment to sustainable development goals, particularly addressing hunger and poverty reduction. President Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa emphasized the facility’s alignment with climate resilience objectives in vulnerable developing economies.

Since 2008, ITFC has provided over $20.8 billion in financing to Bangladesh, predominantly supporting energy imports through the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation. The fertilizer facility signals strategic diversification into agricultural financing as food security becomes increasingly critical for developing nations.

The Murabaha structure complies with Islamic banking principles, avoiding interest-based transactions while providing transparent cost structures for borrowers. This approach has gained popularity among Muslim-majority countries seeking ethical financing alternatives for essential imports.

Bangladesh’s agriculture sector faces mounting challenges from erratic weather patterns, soil degradation, and rising input costs. The facility provides breathing room for farmers while the government develops longer-term agricultural sustainability strategies.

The financing supports multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including zero hunger, poverty reduction, and climate action. Success could establish a model for Islamic financing institutions supporting agricultural security across developing economies.

Regional experts view the partnership as evidence of growing financial cooperation between Gulf states and South Asian economies, potentially reducing dependence on traditional Western financial institutions for development funding.