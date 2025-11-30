Three Injured in Black Friday Shooting at Valley Fair Mall

Police are investigating a Black Friday shooting at Westfield Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara that left three people injured, including a teenage girl. Officers responded around 5:40 p.m. Friday after an adult man, an adult woman and a 16-year-old girl were discovered with gunshot wounds. All three victims were transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

Authorities have emphasized that the incident was isolated rather than an active shooter situation. According to law enforcement sources, an argument erupted between two people outside Macy’s on the mall’s second floor, and shots were fired. Investigators believe the suspected shooter had been at the mall with several women pushing strollers, and the entire group fled immediately after the shooting. The suspect remains at large.

San Jose Police Sergeant Jorge Garibay sought to reassure the public about the nature of the incident. He stated that unsuspecting shoppers were not targeted, and this was an isolated matter between two individuals. Unfortunately, two additional people sustained injuries. Garibay added that the incident should not deter people from enjoying their holiday shopping.

The shooting triggered widespread panic among Black Friday shoppers. Video footage captured large crowds rushing to evacuate the mall, with a store window shattered by a bullet leaving glass scattered across the floor. Cellphone recordings showed chaotic scenes as people scrambled for exits. In some clips, shoppers were seen evacuating with their hands raised, walking down escalators in single file as officers directed them out of one of Northern California’s busiest shopping centers.

The mall, which features 2.2 million square feet of retail space and more than 200 shops, is partially located in San Jose and partly in Santa Clara. Officers evacuated and cleared the facility to confirm there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

The mall reopened to shoppers Saturday at noon with a noticeable police presence inside. Shoppers who left their vehicles overnight were permitted to retrieve them at their earliest convenience, and any belongings left behind could be picked up at a collection site on the mall’s third floor.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses in hopes of identifying the shooter and the group who accompanied him. Authorities have urged anyone with relevant information or video to come forward as the investigation continues. The incident occurred on Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year.