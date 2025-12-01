Three Ghanaians—Team AfriBridge Connect – win the 2025 Geneva Graduate Challenge – A Historic First for Ghana and Africa

AfriBridge Connect, an emerging African social innovation team, has been named the Winner of the 2025 Geneva Graduate Challenge, marking a historic achievement for Ghana and the African continent. The team becomes the first-ever Ghanaian finalist to win the prestigious global competition since its inception in 2014.

The Geneva Graduate Challenge (Advancing Development Goals Contest), hosted by the Geneva Graduate Institute, received 313 team applications, representing 1,093 graduate students from 92 nationalities in this year’s edition dedicated to Migration. Out of 114 project entries, five teams—one per continent—advanced to the final round.

Representing Africa, AfriBridge Connect—comprising Mrs. Abigail Osei Owusu, Mr. Henry E. Yawson and Mr. Pascal Gaglo —won the competition with their groundbreaking solution:

AfriBridge Connect – A Digital Platform for Harmonizing Africa’s Intra-Migration Systems.

The platform seeks to integrate fragmented migration processes by addressing credential recognition gaps, language divides, underutilization of migrant STEM talent, and social integration challenges across the continent. The solution is adaptable for mobile, USSD, voice-based, and offline systems, making it accessible to migrants from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds.

Following a rigorous evaluation process, the team was selected as the sole African finalist before delivering a high-impact presentation to an international jury chaired by Michael Møller, former Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva. The final round also featured representatives from Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania.

During the Award Ceremony, AfriBridge Connect delivered a public pitch to policymakers, development partners, investors, and academics, after which the jury announced the team as the overall winner of the 2025 Geneva Graduate Challenge (Migration Challenge).

“This victory is a milestone for Ghana and Africa. We return home with a commitment to implement this solution and contribute to Africa’s integration agenda,” the team shared.

AfriBridge Connect will now work with continental and international bodies—including the African Union, ECOWAS, IOM, education ministries, tech hubs, and development partners—to pilot and scale its digital migration platform across key corridors.

About the Geneva Graduate Challenge

Founded in 2014 with the support of Ambassador Jenö Staehelin, Switzerland’s former Permanent Representative to the UN, the Geneva Graduate Challenge encourages graduate students worldwide to propose innovative, interdisciplinary solutions to global development challenges. The competition honors the legacy of Kofi Annan and promotes youth-led leadership in shaping international development.