Three GCTU Scholars Named Among World’s Top 2% Scientists

GCTU has achieved another important milestone with three of its respected scholars being named among the World’s Top 2% Scientists Network. This global list recognizes researchers who have made a strong impact in their fields.

This new achievement adds to the many successes that continue to show GCTU’s growing strength in research, innovation and technology education.

The three GCTU scholars named in the ranking are:

Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa – Vice-Chancellor, GCTU – Rank: 41,933

Dr. Mohammed Musah, Senior Lecturer, DRIC – Rank: 66,301

Prof. George Kofi Amoako, Retired Professor and former Director of Research, Innovation and Consultancy – Rank: 85,888

The ranking also includes Prof. Robert Ebo Hinson, GCTU’s immediate past Pro Vice-Chancellor, who appears with Rank: 101,836. His inclusion shows the strong research foundation laid by leaders who helped shape the University in recent years.

About the World’s Top 2% Scientists Network

The World’s Top 2% Scientists Network is based on a global ranking created by experts who study research performance. It uses data from millions of scientists around the world and identifies those who fall within the top 2% in their areas of study. The ranking looks at how much a researcher’s work is used and cited by others, as well as the overall importance of their contributions.

The recognition of the GCTU scholars shows that they have published many research papers in well-known, high-quality journals and have added meaningfully to the world of knowledge.

Evidence of GCTU’s Strong Focus on Developing Its People

This achievement is especially meaningful for GCTU because it supports the goals set by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa. He has been working hard to strengthen the research culture at GCTU and to help lecturers grow in their academic careers.

A key part of this effort is the “Vision 20 by 30” agenda, which aims to mentor and guide at least 20 senior lecturers to become professors by the year 2030. Through training, support, and encouragement, the programme is already achieving results.

The recognition of GCTU’s scholars in the World’s Top 2% ranking shows clearly that these efforts are yielding positive results and motivating others in the University to venture research and for existing ones to intensify their efforts in the field. These great efforts strongly contribute to the global university rankings, enhancing the University’s international visibility and attraction.

Supporting the Silicon Valley Agenda

Achievements like this also support GCTU’s Silicon Valley Agenda, which seeks to position the University as a leading hub of innovation, digital creativity, entrepreneurship and technological development in Africa.

The international recognition of GCTU researchers shows that the University’s plans are on the right path and are bringing real results.

GCTU congratulates its Vice-Chancellor and faculty members for their excellent work and for bringing honour to the University. Their success highlights the strength of GCTU’s staff and its commitment to excellence in teaching, research and innovation.