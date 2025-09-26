Three Die in Galamsey Pit Collapse at Twifo Mampong

Three young men died when an illegal mining pit collapsed at Twifo Mampong in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region early Thursday morning, highlighting Ghana’s ongoing struggle with dangerous galamsey operations.

The victims were among five people who allegedly entered the abandoned mining site around 1 a.m. to conduct illegal mining activities. The pit walls caved in, trapping four miners underground while a fifth person operating pumping equipment outside escaped and raised the alarm.

Emergency response teams including the Twifo Praso District Police Command, District Chief Executive Isaac Yawson, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and the Ghana National Fire Service conducted rescue operations that lasted several hours.

Rescuers successfully recovered three bodies from the collapsed pit, while efforts continued to retrieve a fourth victim believed to still be trapped underground. Local reports indicate the mining site had been inactive for nearly five years before the fatal incident.

The tragedy underscores the persistent dangers of illegal mining in Ghana’s Central Region. More than 22 people have drowned in abandoned illegal mining pits in the Central Region over the past seven months, according to NADMO Regional Director Kwesi Dawood.

DCE Isaac Yawson has previously called for a nationwide ban on chanfang machine imports—equipment widely used in galamsey operations. He argued that restricting access to these specialized mining tools represents the most effective approach to combating illegal mining activities.

Similar incidents have plagued Ghana’s mining communities throughout 2024 and 2025. Recent reports documented fatalities in the Ashanti Region and other areas where unregulated mining operations continue despite government crackdowns.

The Twifo Atti-Morkwa District, established in 1988 and headquartered in Twifo Praso, has experienced recurring challenges with abandoned mining sites creating safety hazards for local communities.

Galamsey operations have created environmental damage including water pollution, land degradation, and deforestation across Ghana’s mining regions. The practice also poses significant safety risks to miners who often work in poorly constructed tunnels without proper equipment or supervision.

Authorities have intensified efforts to address illegal mining through equipment seizures and site closures, yet economic pressures continue driving individuals toward dangerous galamsey activities. The government faces the complex challenge of balancing mining sector regulation with rural employment concerns.

The latest casualties add to mounting evidence that abandoned mining sites require systematic rehabilitation to prevent future tragedies. Community leaders and safety experts have called for comprehensive programs to secure dangerous pits and provide alternative livelihoods for former galamsey workers.