Three Dead in Taiwan Knife Attack Before Suspect Falls to Death

Three people died with nine others injured after a knife wielding attacker went on a rampage in Taipei on Friday, December 19, 2025, setting off smoke grenades at the city’s main train station before stabbing pedestrians in a busy shopping district. The 27 year old suspect identified as Chang Wen later fell to his death from the sixth floor of the Eslite department store and was pronounced dead at Cathay General Hospital at 7:42 p.m.

Premier Cho Jung-tai said the deceased suspect had a prior criminal record and outstanding warrants including failure to report for mandatory reserve military training in November 2024. Chang failed to report a change of household registration preventing his reserve military service summons from being delivered according to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office. The suspect was scheduled to report for reserve military training on November 7, 2024, but failed to appear for duty.

The attack began around 5 p.m. when Chang threw smoke grenades near an underground exit of the Taipei Main metro station close to the city’s main train station sending pedestrians running in panic. He then headed north to Eslite Spectrum Nanxi department store near Zhongshan metro station in a popular shopping district where he stabbed multiple people on the first and fourth floors primarily in the neck areas. Video footage aired on local television networks showed the suspect wearing a gas mask and clad in black dropping at least two smoke grenades.

Besides smoke grenades, he likely possessed items such as petrol bombs that appeared to have burned at the scene and was wearing what appeared to be body armor and a mask according to Cho. It appears he deliberately threw smoke bombs and wielded a long knife to carry out indiscriminate attacks on the public. Police recovered lethal weapons in both the suspect’s rental home in Taipei and a hotel room near Zhongshan where he had stayed for three nights.

Local hospitals reported three deaths from the attacks with the city government saying nine others were hospitalized including one with serious injuries. One wounded victim was a pedestrian who fell to the ground after being attacked and was already in cardiac arrest before being sent to a hospital. The smoke caused respiratory injuries to another person including a Taipei Metro staff member hospitalized after inhaling excessive smoke while responding to the attack.

Premier Cho said he ordered increased security at metro and railway stations as well as airports in response to the attack. Police between the two scenes said Chang took an underground path to a hotel where he fetched some lethal weapon or edged weapon before showing up at a road outside Zhongshan metro station near the department store. Police said they were yet to find any accomplice and were investigating possible motives, emphasizing they will investigate his background and associated relationships to understand his motives and determine if there are other connected factors.

The last major incident of this kind happened in 2014 when a man killed four people on an underground train in Taipei. Taiwan generally experiences low violent crime rates making Friday’s attack particularly shocking for residents and authorities. The incident occurred during Friday evening rush hour when the train station and shopping areas were crowded with commuters and shoppers preparing for the weekend.