Three Dead in Shooting at Rhode Island Ice Rink

Three people are dead and three others critically injured following a shooting at an ice skating facility in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on Monday afternoon during a high school hockey game.

The shooting occurred at Dennis M. Lynch Arena at approximately 2:30 pm local time on February 16, according to Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves. Two victims and the suspected shooter died from gunshot wounds. The gunman appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police confirmed at a press conference on Monday evening.

Three additional victims were transported to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds. All victims are adults and appear to be family members involved in a targeted domestic dispute, according to investigators.

The shooting took place during a Senior Night hockey game between the Coventry-Johnston cooperative team and the Blackstone Valley Schools team, which includes students from St. Raphael Academy, Providence Country Day School, North Providence and North Smithfield school districts.

Players were on the ice when gunfire erupted from the stands area. Multiple gunshots were captured on video footage from a livestream of the game, which has been secured as evidence. Players immediately skated to safety in locker rooms. No students or athletes were injured in the incident.

One student athlete who was on the ice described hearing what he initially thought were balloons popping before realising gunshots were being fired. He and teammates ran to the locker room and barricaded themselves inside until police secured the building.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Boston Division agents responded to the scene and offered assistance to local law enforcement. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also deployed agents to support the investigation. Rhode Island State Police and Providence Police officers are collaborating with Pawtucket authorities.

The Rhode Island Interscholastic League suspended all high school athletic competitions statewide following the incident. School officials from all participating institutions confirmed their students are safe and have been reunited with families.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said additional mental health resources would be made available to students and families this week. He encouraged anyone needing support to contact the 988 crisis hotline.

The shooting marks the second major gun violence incident in Rhode Island in two months. In December, a gunman opened fire at Brown University in Providence, killing two students and injuring nine others.

Federal authorities classified Monday’s incident as the 41st mass shooting in the United States (US) this year, according to Gun Violence Archive data. The organisation defines mass shootings as incidents involving four or more victims shot or killed, excluding the shooter.

Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien described the city as being in mourning. Police have not released the identities of victims or the suspected shooter pending family notifications and ongoing investigation.