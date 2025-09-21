Three Arrested for Defying Damongo Chief’s Khebab Ban

Police have arrested three individuals in Damongo for allegedly violating a traditional authority’s ban on khebab sales, marking the first enforcement action since the Paramount Chief imposed the controversial directive to combat rising livestock theft in Ghana’s Savannah Region capital.

The ban, announced by Damongowura Seidu Kelly Boresa I, took effect on Thursday, September 18, 2025, following weeks of increasing reports of stolen goats, sheep, and cattle. The traditional leader mandated that all meat must be processed exclusively at the municipal abattoir, declaring any meat processed elsewhere as potentially stolen.

Youth Chief Mbonwura Lukman Salifu Soldier confirmed the Saturday arrests to Channel One News, explaining that the suspects had flouted the traditional authority’s directive by slaughtering a cow at a private residence. The enforcement action demonstrates the seriousness with which traditional authorities are addressing the livestock theft crisis plaguing the municipality.

“Upon hearing the information, Damongowura Boresah Kelly Seidu I sent a delegation through me to confirm the slaughtering of a cow in an individual’s residence in Damongo,” the Youth Chief stated, indicating the traditional council’s active monitoring of compliance with the ban.

The measure aims to address escalating cases of livestock theft in the area, with several animal owners reporting losses of sheep, goats, and cattle, some linked to a suspected theft syndicate. Local farmers and herdsmen have expressed mounting frustration over nighttime thefts that have significantly impacted their livelihoods.

The ban on chinchinga sales goes beyond food regulation — it represents a calculated effort to dismantle the network of livestock theft plaguing the municipality by mandating that all meat be processed through the official abattoir, closing off avenues for thieves.

The directive has created significant debate within the community, as khebab sales represent a vital source of income for many local vendors. However, traditional authorities argue that the temporary inconvenience is necessary to restore security for livestock owners who have suffered substantial losses in recent months.

This enforcement action follows a broader pattern of livestock theft across Ghana’s northern regions. In July 2025, two men from Damongo were among those banished from the Chogu community in Tamale after confessing to goat theft, highlighting the regional scope of the problem.

The three suspects remain in police custody while investigations continue. Authorities have not disclosed the identities of those arrested or provided details about potential charges they may face under Ghana’s legal system.

The traditional council’s approach reflects the dual governance system operating in Ghana, where traditional authorities work alongside constitutional institutions to address community challenges. The Damongo Traditional Area represents one of the most significant jurisdictions within the Gonja Kingdom, which relocated its seat to Damongo in 1944.

The livestock theft crisis has prompted various traditional authorities across the Savannah Region to consider similar measures. The region, established in 2019 as Ghana’s newest and largest region, encompasses significant agricultural and pastoral communities where livestock represents crucial economic assets for rural households.

Local residents report that the thefts, which typically occur during nighttime hours, have created an atmosphere of fear and economic uncertainty. Many farmers have been forced to implement costly security measures or relocate their animals to protect their investments.

The effectiveness of the khebab ban in reducing livestock theft remains to be evaluated, as the policy has been in effect for only days. However, the swift enforcement action against alleged violators demonstrates the traditional authority’s commitment to implementing the directive despite its economic implications for local vendors.

Community leaders emphasize that the ban is intended as a temporary measure while authorities work to dismantle the suspected theft syndicate and restore security for livestock owners. The success of this approach could influence similar policies in other regions experiencing comparable challenges with livestock theft.