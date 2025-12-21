Three Arrested After Viral Video Shows Toddler Fed Alcohol in Kade

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a disturbing viral video showing a two-year-old child being fed an alcoholic beverage at Kade in the Eastern Region.

The arrests followed intelligence-led operations by the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Okumah, a suburb of Kade. The Criminal Investigation Department confirmed the development in a press release dated December 20, 2025.

The suspects were identified as Tawiah Precious, also known as T’ Moni, aged 18, Emmanuel Dadzie, known as Shapiro, aged 24, and Stephen Amoako, aged 22, who is the father of the child. All three suspects are currently in custody and are expected to be arraigned before court.

The video, which sparked widespread public outrage on social media platforms, showed adults giving alcohol to the toddler while others recorded and laughed. According to the Police, the incident prompted immediate action from law enforcement agencies working to protect vulnerable children from abuse and exploitation.

The two-year-old victim has been rescued and handed over to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit at Asamankese for protection, pending reunification with the mother. Police did not disclose details about the child’s current condition or whether medical examinations have been conducted following the incident.

Authorities revealed that efforts are ongoing to arrest two additional suspects who are currently on the run. The wanted individuals were identified as Afram Bright, alias Mogabe, and Panyin, whose full name was not provided in the police statement.

The Ghana Police Service has intensified its use of cyber enforcement capabilities to track and prosecute individuals who commit crimes captured on video and shared online. The Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team has been at the forefront of investigating cases where viral content reveals criminal activity, particularly those involving vulnerable persons such as children and women.

Child protection advocates have condemned the incident, describing it as a form of child abuse that could have serious health and developmental consequences for the victim. Experts warn that exposing young children to alcohol can cause immediate harm including intoxication, respiratory problems, and long-term developmental issues.

Under Ghanaian law, child abuse and endangerment carry significant penalties. The Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560), prohibits any act that exposes children to physical or emotional harm, while the Criminal Offences Act criminalizes actions that endanger the life, health, or wellbeing of minors.

Social media users who shared the video expressed shock and anger, with many calling for swift justice and maximum penalties for those involved. Some commentators have also raised concerns about the culture of recording and sharing such incidents rather than intervening to protect vulnerable victims.

The Police have urged members of the public to report suspected cases of child abuse through official channels rather than only sharing content on social media platforms. Authorities emphasized that timely reporting enables law enforcement to rescue victims and bring perpetrators to justice more effectively.

This case highlights growing concerns about child welfare in Ghana, where civil society organizations and government agencies continue to work toward strengthening child protection systems. The Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit handles cases involving abuse, neglect, and exploitation of children and vulnerable adults across the country.

The suspects are expected to face charges related to child endangerment and abuse when they appear in court. The Police have assured the public that investigations will continue until all individuals connected to the incident are apprehended and prosecuted.