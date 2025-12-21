Thousands Throng Amanokrom as Ofie Market Hosts Christmas Edition

The festive spirit was palpable at the Amanokrom Durbar Grounds in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region on Saturday, December 20, 2025, as thousands of shoppers and traders converged for the Christmas edition of Ofie Market.

Unlike previous editions, this year’s event showcased a remarkable blend of commerce, community engagement, and cultural celebration, marking a high point in the market’s rapid growth since its inception in March 2025. Traffic along the Accra-Koforidua route towards Amanokrom was heavy from early morning as people from across the region flocked to purchase fresh produce, crafts, and festive goods.

The market, now a cornerstone of local economic empowerment, has been largely credited to the vision and commitment of Akuapem North Member of Parliament Sammi Awuku. Ofie Market began as a grassroots initiative following Awuku’s campaign promise to create a direct link between farmers and consumers.

For years, small-scale farmers in the municipality struggled with post-harvest losses and low returns due to exploitative middlemen who controlled market access and prices. Ofie Market provided a platform where farmers could sell produce at fair prices, empowering them while giving consumers access to quality local goods at reasonable rates.

This year’s Christmas edition saw a surge in both participation and attendance compared to earlier editions held throughout 2025. Traders who had joined since the inaugural event in March praised the platform for boosting their sales and providing consistent exposure to customers beyond their immediate communities.

Sammi Awuku himself made a high-profile appearance at the Saturday event, greeted by enthusiastic cheers from traders and patrons. His arrival was amplified by the Ghana Supporters Union of the Black Stars, who entertained the crowd with music and dance, creating a festive atmosphere that complemented the market’s Christmas theme.

The Member of Parliament interacted with traders and shoppers, danced with the crowd, and extended heartfelt Christmas greetings to all present. His visible engagement with market participants reinforced his hands-on approach to constituency development and economic empowerment initiatives.

In a new addition this year, organizers set up a health screening station, reflecting an expanded vision for the market beyond trade. The initiative aimed to ensure that attendees could access basic health checks while shopping, reinforcing the market’s role as a hub for community well-being rather than merely a commercial venue.

Beyond providing an outlet for fresh produce, crafts, and locally made goods, Ofie Market has strengthened social cohesion and fostered community pride in Akuapem North. Local chiefs and elders, particularly those of Amanokrom, were on hand to offer guidance and support, acknowledging the market as a transformative project for the region.

Addressing traders at the market, Sammi Awuku reiterated his commitment to continue the Ofie Market initiative into 2026. He emphasized that the market is not just about selling goods but about creating sustainable livelihoods for farmers, traders, and the broader community.

The successful Christmas edition, he noted, demonstrates the power of visionary leadership combined with grassroots support. Awuku’s remarks suggested that future editions may include additional features to enhance both economic opportunities and community services.

The market has become a model for how elected officials can translate campaign promises into tangible community benefits. By eliminating middlemen and creating direct market access, Ofie Market has addressed a long-standing challenge faced by small-scale farmers across rural Ghana.

Traders reported that sales at the Christmas edition exceeded their expectations, with many selling out their stock before the event concluded. The combination of festive demand and the market’s growing reputation attracted customers who traveled significant distances to participate.

The presence of traditional authorities alongside the Member of Parliament highlighted the collaborative approach that has underpinned Ofie Market’s success. Chiefs and elders have provided land, blessing, and cultural legitimacy to the initiative, while Awuku’s office has handled logistics and promotion.

Market organizers indicated that planning for future editions in 2026 is already underway, with potential expansions to include more value-added products and possibly agricultural training sessions for participating farmers. The health screening component may also be expanded based on the positive reception it received.

As the sun set on the bustling durbar grounds, traders packed their stalls with smiles of satisfaction, and shoppers left with baskets full of goods and hearts full of festive cheer. The event’s success has positioned Ofie Market as a replicable model for rural economic development in other constituencies.

Economic analysts have noted that initiatives like Ofie Market can significantly impact rural incomes when sustained over time. By providing regular market access, farmers can plan production more effectively and invest in improvements that increase yields and quality.

The Christmas edition of Ofie Market demonstrates how traditional market systems can be modernized and democratized to benefit both producers and consumers while maintaining cultural authenticity and community ownership.