Thousands of Ghanaian Students Begin Critical WASSCE Exams Amid Tight Security

The written phase of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination commenced today for over 461,000 students across Ghana.

This high-stakes testing period marks a pivotal moment for secondary school leavers, with their results directly influencing university admissions and future opportunities. The West African Examinations Council confirms it is fully prepared to manage the nationwide exercise.

A significant majority of this year’s candidates are female, with 254,259 registered compared to 207,381 males. This year’s figure shows a slight increase in participation from the previous year. Each student will sit for an average of eight subjects, drawn from a total of 65 available courses, in a process that stretches over several weeks.

WAEC officials have expressed confidence in the preparations, noting that all essential materials and personnel have been deployed. John Kapi, the council’s Head of Public Affairs, stated that government funding is sufficient, alleviating previous concerns about logistical delays. The first batch of question papers has already been distributed to the 701 examination centers.

This year’s administration continues Ghana’s independent schedule, a structure maintained since the pandemic disrupted the academic calendar. While other West African nations have returned to the traditional May/June timeline, Ghana’s exams now run in August. The practical examinations began smoothly earlier this month.

Deputy Education Minister Clement Abass Apaak issued a stern warning against cheating, directing it at both students and school staff. He emphasized the severe consequences of examination malpractice, urging a focus on integrity to preserve the value of the certificates awarded.