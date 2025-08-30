Thousands Mourn Daddy Lumba at Moved Memorial in Accra

Thousands of mourners gathered at Independence Square in Accra on Saturday to pay tribute to highlife icon Daddy Lumba, one week after his passing.

The event, originally scheduled for the University of Ghana Stadium, was relocated due to a noise restriction order in the La Traditional Area. Attendees dressed in black as live bands performed some of his greatest hits, transforming the public square into a site of collective memory and celebration.

Charles Kwadwo Fosu, widely known as Daddy Lumba, died on July 26 at the age of 60 after a brief illness. He was receiving treatment at The Bank Hospital in Cantonments at the time of his death. Born in Nsuta in the Ashanti Region, the musician built a career that spanned decades, earning a permanent place in the heart of Ghana’s cultural landscape. Tracks like Aben Wo Ha, Sika Asem, and Theresa echoed throughout the ceremony, uniting the crowd in reflection and song.

The Creative Arts Agency, in collaboration with the Fosu family, organised the observance as the first in a series of events honouring his legacy. Final funeral rites are scheduled to take place in Kumasi, though specific dates have not yet been announced. For many fans, Saturday’s gathering was not just a memorial but a testament to the enduring power of Daddy Lumba’s music to bring people together across generations.