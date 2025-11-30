Thousands March in “Africa Unites Against AIDS” Health Walk as Ghana Rallies for World AIDS Day, ICASA 2025

The Ghana HIV and AIDS Network (GHANET), in partnership with the Ghana AIDS Commission and allied organizations, on Saturday led a massive 13–kilometer health walk to commemorate World AIDS Day 2025 and raise awareness ahead of the 23rd International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa (ICASA).

The walk, dubbed “World AIDS Day 2025 Health Walk,” was held under the national theme “Africa Unites Against AIDS.” Participants, including representatives from government agencies, civil society groups, development partners, and youth organizations, trekked from Accra to Peduase to signal continental unity and renewed commitment toward ending the epidemic.

UNAIDS Calls for Urgent Action for Young People

Delivering a solidarity message, UNAIDS Country Director Hector Sucilla Perez highlighted the urgent need to strengthen HIV education and prevention among Ghana’s youth, citing alarming gaps in awareness and services.

“Only about a third of adolescent girls and boys possess comprehensive knowledge of HIV prevention,” Perez said. “Condom use remains low—14% among girls and 28% among boys. Awareness of PrEP is also extremely limited. These figures point to missed opportunities in education, communication, and service delivery.”

Perez underscored that stigma remains one of the greatest barriers, with “8 out of 10 Ghanaians still expressing discriminatory attitudes toward people living with HIV,” a challenge he said undermines testing, prevention and access to care.

“The spirit of today’s walk captures what the response needs now—collective confidence and the willingness to keep moving,” he added. “Let us all be agents of change.”

Condom Vending Machines, HIV Self-Test Kits to Be Rolled Out

Speaking during the walk, Dr. Emmanuel Teviu, Program Manager of the National AIDS and STI Control Program (NACP), announced new strategies aimed at tackling stigma and expanding access to prevention tools. Among them is the introduction of condom vending machines across strategic public locations.

“Many people feel shy going to a pharmacy to buy condoms,” he explained. “These vending machines will be placed in spots where people can discreetly access them—perhaps while buying water or snacks—so they can take advantage and pick up a condom.”

Dr. Teviu said the initiative will be implemented jointly with the Ghana AIDS Commission to encourage safer behavior, especially as stigma continues to impede progress. He also highlighted the upcoming expansion of HIV self-test kits to allow private, convenient testing.

“When you test yourself and it turns out positive, you can contact a health worker for care, and nobody needs to know,” he said. “It’s better to know your status early and get treatment than not to know.”

GHANET President Calls for Stronger National Commitment

At the walk’s final point in Peduase, GHANET President Ernest Amoabeng Ortsin said the exercise doubles as Ghana’s main national observance of World AIDS Day this year, as no grand durbar has been scheduled.

He also emphasized the importance of the upcoming ICASA 2025—Africa’s largest HIV conference and the second biggest in the world—which Ghana will host for the first time from Dec. 3–8 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

“This is an opportunity to create awareness and ensure Ghana participates fully,” he said. “We are bringing African countries together to share ideas, research findings and strategies to end the AIDS menace.”

Ortsin raised concern about the country’s latest HIV statistics, noting that 15,290 new infections and 12,600 deaths were recorded in 2024, figures he described as “very high.”

He expressed disappointment that the national AIDS Fund was absent from the recent government budget but revealed that engagements with authorities suggest upcoming financial support through the uncaping of the National Health Insurance Authority.

“We are hopeful there will be funding for the AIDS Fund,” he said.

With the Christmas season approaching, he warned the public to be vigilant. “If you can’t abstain from sex, then make sure to use a condom,” he stressed.

WHO Praises Ghana’s Progress, Urges Sustained Momentum

Fiona Braka, the World Health Organization’s representative in Ghana, commended the country for improvements in treatment access and declining new infections but cautioned that stigma and inequality remain significant threats.

“Our presence here today is a powerful testament—we will not let disruption stop us,” Braka said. “Let us continue to invest in sustainable, community-led HIV responses and prioritize services for key populations, adolescent girls and young women.”

She said ICASA 2025 presents a unique opportunity for Ghana to showcase its leadership in the global HIV response.

Ghana AIDS Commission: Rising Cases Demand Urgent National Action

Dr. Kharmacelle Prosper Akanbong, Acting Director General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, described the walk as a moment to reflect on lives lost, celebrate progress, and reinvigorate national action.

He acknowledged that recent national data shows higher-than-expected infections, calling it “a signal that we must act with urgency.”

To confront the trend, he said Ghana is expanding youth-friendly testing, accelerating HIV self-testing, improving access to PrEP and strengthening digital outreach—while urging increased domestic funding amid declining donor support.

“With renewed efforts from NACP and Ghana AIDS Commission, we believe we can bend the curve significantly by 2030,” Akanbong said. “Together, we can ensure no one is left behind. Together, we can end AIDS in Ghana.”

World AIDS Day 2025 falls on Dec. 1, but Ghana’s early observance through the large-scale walk set the stage for a week of heightened awareness culminating in ICASA 2025—where Africa’s collective commitment to defeating AIDS is expected to take center stage.

By [Kingsley Asiedu]