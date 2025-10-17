Johnson & Johnson Faces Landmark UK Lawsuit From 3,000 Over Talc Cancer Claims

More than 3,000 people in the United Kingdom have filed a collective legal claim against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson, alleging the company knowingly sold talcum powder contaminated with asbestos that caused serious cancers including ovarian cancer and mesothelioma. The lawsuit, filed by law firm KP Law at London’s High Court, could potentially become the largest product liability case in British legal history.

The claim covers the period from 1965 to 2023 and targets Johnson & Johnson alongside its former subsidiary Johnson & Johnson Management and Kenvue UK, which was spun off in 2023 to oversee consumer health products. According to court documents filed Thursday, October 16, the claimants allege that the company was aware as early as the 1960s that its mineral-based talcum powder contained fibrous forms of talc mixed with tremolite and actinolite. When these minerals exist in their fibrous form, they are classified as asbestos and scientifically linked to potentially fatal cancers.

The lawsuit contends that despite possessing knowledge of these carcinogenic fibres, Johnson & Johnson failed to issue warnings on product packaging. Instead, court papers allege the company launched aggressive marketing campaigns portraying the powder as a symbol of purity and safety, deliberately concealing the contamination risk for decades to maximise profits.

Johnson & Johnson denies all allegations. In a statement, Kenvue said the talc-based baby powder “was compliant with any required regulatory standards, did not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer.” The company emphasized that product safety was supported by decades of independent testing from laboratories, universities, and health authorities worldwide.

Lawyers for the claimants estimate potential damages could extend to hundreds of millions of pounds, with average compensation per claimant potentially ranging from approximately 250,000 to 330,000 pounds depending on illness severity, age, earnings, and dependent circumstances. Unlike US courts, UK legal proceedings award only compensatory damages rather than punitive damages.

Many claimants developed ovarian cancer, mesothelioma, or related malignancies after extended use of Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder. Among them is Siobhan Ryan, 63, from Somerset, who used the product on her children and subsequently developed stage four ovarian cancer. After three rounds of chemotherapy, near-fatal sepsis, major abdominal surgery, and additional treatments, Ryan remains alive 18 months after diagnosis but faces continued cancer recurrence with surgery no longer an option.

Internal company documents cited in the lawsuit allegedly reveal that Johnson & Johnson identified asbestos contamination as early as 1973. One internal memo from that year reportedly states: “Our baby powder contains talc fragments classifiable as fibre. Occasionally sub-trace quantities of tremolite or actinolite are identifiable.” The lawsuit further alleges that executives discussed confidentiality regarding patent applications for a method to remove asbestos fibres from talc, preferring not to allow public disclosure.

The court papers claim that rather than issuing warnings, Johnson & Johnson’s marketing teams focused on maximising sales. During the 1970s and 1980s, US-directed marketing emphasised the powder’s purity and gentleness for newborns. By the 1990s and 2000s, marketing targeted African American women specifically. A 2008 internal email referenced in the lawsuit reportedly stated: “The reality that talc is unsafe for use on and around babies is disturbing,” yet concluded that the company could not continue marketing it as baby powder whilst keeping it in retail baby aisles.

Kenvue has disputed these interpretations, claiming the 2008 communication referenced asphyxiation risks associated with all body powders rather than cancer or asbestos, and that warning labels did address this known concern. The company also contended that documents referencing FDA testing standards represented hypothetical calculations requested by regulators rather than evidence of wrongdoing.

The UK action mirrors extensive litigation already underway in the United States. Over 67,000 lawsuits allege that Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder and related products caused ovarian cancer, mesothelioma, and other malignancies through asbestos exposure. In October 2025, a Los Angeles jury ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay USD966 million to the family of Mae Moore, who died from mesothelioma following lifelong baby powder use. Johnson & Johnson declared its intention to appeal that verdict. Over USD13 billion has been paid out or set aside to address US litigation, though the company has successfully appealed certain verdicts.

Johnson & Johnson discontinued talc-based baby powder sales in the United States and Canada in 2020, citing “misinformation” about talc safety. The company maintained sales in the United Kingdom until 2023, when it switched to cornstarch-based products. Kenvue characterized the shift as a commercial portfolio streamlining decision rather than acknowledgment of safety concerns.

The UK High Court’s Manchester Circuit Commercial Court will adjudicate this claim through judicial decision rather than jury trial, consistent with British civil procedure. Unlike US juries, which can award substantial punitive damages, UK courts focus exclusively on compensatory awards intended to restore claimants to their pre-injury position.

The case represents a critical test of UK product liability law and consumer protection principles in the context of alleged corporate concealment of known health risks. Legal observers suggest that success in the UK proceedings could prompt similar collective actions in other jurisdictions where Johnson & Johnson previously marketed talcum powder products.