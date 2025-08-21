Thousands Gather in Kumasi to Honor Late Asantehemaa

The Ashanti Kingdom came together in a powerful display of tradition and mourning as thousands gathered at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The event marked one week since the passing of Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the revered Asantehemaa (Queen Mother of Ashanti).

Dignitaries, paramount chiefs, and community members joined in solemn ceremonies that featured traditional drumming, dancing, and the firing of muskets. Security was heightened throughout the area, with major roads closed to accommodate the large gathering.

Vice-President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang led the government delegation, standing alongside Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and more than seventy paramount chiefs. The presence of religious leaders and diplomatic representatives underscored the significance of the loss to the nation.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III, who became the fourteenth Asantehemaa in 2017, was known for her advocacy work in maternal health and her efforts to preserve Ashanti culture. Her passing leaves a significant void in the kingdom, where tradition calls for elaborate funeral rites that will continue for several weeks.

The late Queen Mother was remembered for her humility, compassion, and dedication to unity throughout the Ashanti region. Her legacy includes numerous initiatives supporting healthcare and cultural preservation that will continue to impact the community for years to come.