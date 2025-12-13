Thousands Gather as President Mahama Donates at Daddy Lumba Funeral

President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday donated Ghana Cedis (GHC) 50,000 to the family of late highlife musician Daddy Lumba during his funeral at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. Thousands of mourners gathered at the stadium to pay their last respects to the musician whose death in July sparked weeks of uncertainty over funeral arrangements.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium, a multi purpose venue with a seating capacity of 40,528, was filled with fans and mourners from across the country. Security was tightened as crowds arrived early, singing and dancing to Daddy Lumba’s music in tribute to his legacy. The stadium, which serves as Ghana’s largest, was chosen to accommodate the massive turnout expected for the funeral of one of the nation’s most celebrated musicians.

Senior NDC officials present at the ceremony included party chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Ashanti Regional Minister Frank Amoakohene, and the party’s Ashanti regional chairman Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi. Musician Nana Acheampong performed at the event, paying tribute to Daddy Lumba’s influence on Ghana’s music industry. Musical tributes and performances formed a central part of the ceremony as attendees remembered the highlife icon’s decades long career.

The funeral followed a ruling by the Accra High Court on Friday that cleared the way for the burial after applicants in a family dispute failed to meet a court ordered deadline to pay GHC 2 million. The payment had been imposed as a security measure to cover funeral costs should preparations be halted again. The case stemmed from disagreements between Daddy Lumba’s maternal relatives and the family head Kofi Owusu over who should lead the funeral and manage associated funds.

Earlier court orders had temporarily stopped the funeral and barred a funeral home from releasing the body. With the latest ruling, the injunction was effectively lifted, allowing the body to be released and funeral rites to proceed as scheduled. The dispute had cast uncertainty over the funeral arrangements for several weeks following the musician’s death on July 26 at the age of 60.

President Mahama has been serving as Ghana’s president since January 7, 2025, after winning the December 2024 presidential election with 56 percent of the vote. He defeated ruling party candidate and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who secured 41 percent. This marks Mahama’s second term as president following his first term from 2012 to 2017, making him the first president in Ghanaian history to be democratically elected to a non consecutive second term.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has been serving as National Chairman of the NDC since December 2022, having previously held the position of General Secretary for 17 years from 2005 to 2022, making him the longest serving General Secretary in the party’s history. He represented the Wenchi West constituency in Parliament for multiple terms and has been a central figure in NDC politics for decades.

The donation from President Mahama and the NDC reflects the government’s recognition of Daddy Lumba’s contributions to Ghana’s cultural heritage. The gesture demonstrates solidarity with the musician’s family during their time of mourning. The funeral represents a moment of national unity as Ghanaians from various political and social backgrounds came together to honor the late musician.

Daddy Lumba, widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Ghana’s music industry, shaped highlife and popular culture for decades. His music drew fans from across generations and his contributions to the Ghanaian music scene remain unmatched. The musician’s death represented a significant loss to Ghana’s music industry as he had shaped highlife and popular culture for several decades.

Fans who traveled from various parts of the country expressed their determination to pay final respects to the musician despite the legal complications that had surrounded the funeral. The atmosphere at the stadium reflected both mourning and celebration of Daddy Lumba’s musical legacy. The funeral marks the culmination of months of preparation and legal challenges that had threatened to delay the final rites.

The resolution of the legal dispute has allowed the family and the wider public to proceed with honoring the late musician’s memory through the planned funeral ceremony. The burial will take place following the conclusion of the funeral rites at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, bringing closure to the prolonged uncertainty over the arrangements. The funeral marked the end of a prolonged family dispute and allowed supporters across the country to pay their final respects.