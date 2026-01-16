Thousands attend One Week Observation Service For Late Rev Edgar Offei At Kpong

Following the passing on to eternity of Ghana’s Presbyterian Pastor, Rev. Edgar Offei in 2025, thousands of admirers, religious leaders, fans, congregants and loved ones including chiefs and queenmothers attended a one week observation service at the Bethel Congregation at Kpong in Eastern Region.

Rev Edgar Offei served the Presby Church within the Dangme -Tongi Presby where he was a non- discriminatory Pastor for Mepe, Sege, Sokpoe and Kpong Districts.

The solemn srtvice was held today to officially announce the specific burial date for the late Rev Edgar Offei, with attendees including religious leaders who shared memories of the man of God.

The funeral has been slated for Saturday 21st March 2026 at Jansikan Ebenezer Presby Church in the Oti Region.

The Church and the bereaved family invite all sympathisers to come mourn with them.

The one week observation event honors the legacy of Reverend Edgar Offei, an influential man of God who significantly impacted Ghana’s religious landscape, particularly fostering charismatic movements and the development of Ghanaian religious history, with event featuring hymns and gospel songs celebrating his foundational role in serving churches and ministries.

Many mourners paid glowing tributes to the deceased pastor with one of them, Mr Philip Afeti Korto, a citizen of Mepe and the Hospital Administrator for Weija- Gbawe Municipal Hospital consoling the widow and the entire bereaved family saying, William Shakespeare said, All that lives must die, passing through nature to eternity* so they should take it.

Story By:Freeman Koryekpor Awlesu