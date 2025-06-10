Thomas Partey Weighs Arsenal Future as Contract Expires

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey remains undecided about his future at Arsenal as his contract approaches its June 30 expiration.

The 31-year-old, who joined from Atlético Madrid in 2020, has been a pivotal yet injury-prone figure for the Gunners, though he enjoyed his most consistent season in 2024/25, featuring in 35 Premier League matches.

In an exclusive interview with 3Sports, Partey addressed his improved fitness and unresolved contract situation. “People are talking about my availability because I was fit all season,” he said. “Every training session, every match, I gave my best. Injuries are part of the game, but this year I felt great.” Reports suggest Arsenal have offered a one-year extension, but Partey emphasized that no agreement has been reached. “The most important thing is being happy where you play,” he added. “At this stage of my career, my next move must balance ambition, family, and security. I’m an Arsenal fan too, but it’s up to the club, my agent, and me to decide.”

Arsenal’s midfield overhaul adds complexity to Partey’s decision. The club recently released Jorginho and is actively pursuing Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi. Retaining Partey could see him partner with Zubimendi and Declan Rice, bolstering Mikel Arteta’s options. With 130 appearances and nine goals for Arsenal, Partey’s departure would mark the end of an era, while an extension could provide stability amid transitional changes.

The outcome hinges on negotiations in the coming weeks, with Arsenal fans awaiting clarity on whether their midfielder stays or seeks a new challenge. Partey’s fitness resurgence this season has proven his value, but financial and sporting considerations will ultimately shape his next move.