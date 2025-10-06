Thomas-Asante Gets Black Stars Call After Williams Injury Blow

Coventry City striker Brandon Thomas-Asante has received a late call-up to Ghana’s national team squad following an injury to Inaki Williams that ruled the Athletic Bilbao captain out of crucial World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic and Comoros.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed Sunday that Williams sustained the injury during Athletic Bilbao’s La Liga match against Mallorca on Saturday, forcing Black Stars coach Otto Addo to make a last-minute adjustment to his 24-man squad ahead of the decisive qualifying fixtures.

Thomas-Asante, 26, arrives in excellent form after scoring a brace for Coventry City on Saturday, continuing an impressive Championship campaign that has seen him net five goals and provide three assists in nine league appearances. That scoring record made him the logical replacement when Williams’ injury created an unexpected vacancy in the attacking department.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Ghana, as Williams had just opened his scoring account for the season with Athletic Bilbao before picking up what reports indicate is a muscle problem. The 31-year-old forward has been a consistent presence for the Black Stars and his absence removes significant experience from the squad at a critical juncture.

Ghana currently tops Group I with 19 points and needs results from their remaining two qualifiers to secure a fifth World Cup appearance. The Black Stars face Central African Republic in Casablanca, Morocco on Wednesday, October 8, before hosting Comoros at Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12, in their final qualifying fixture.

Thomas-Asante will be expected to join his teammates in Morocco, where the squad has been preparing for the Central African Republic encounter. Only seven players had trained with the technical team by Saturday, October 5, though additional squad members have since arrived at the camp.

The call-up represents an opportunity for Thomas-Asante to stake his claim for a more regular role in the Black Stars setup. His current form with Coventry suggests he’s capable of making an impact if called upon, though replacing someone of Williams’ stature and experience presents challenges for any player stepping into the breach.

Williams’ injury comes as a significant blow partly because of his unique qualities. His pace, work rate, and ability to stretch defenses have made him valuable for Addo’s tactical approach. Finding someone who can replicate those characteristics on short notice isn’t straightforward, even with Thomas-Asante’s current scoring form.

The Coventry striker does bring attributes that could prove useful. His recent brace demonstrates confidence in front of goal, and regular playing time in England’s competitive Championship has kept him match-sharp. However, international football presents different pressures and intensities than club competitions, particularly in must-win qualifying scenarios.

Ghana’s position atop Group I provides some cushion, but nothing can be taken for granted in World Cup qualifying. The Black Stars will want to secure their ticket to the tournament as quickly as possible rather than leaving anything to chance in the final match against Comoros.

Central African Republic have proven difficult opponents throughout this qualifying campaign, making Wednesday’s fixture in Morocco no formality. Playing at a neutral venue in Casablanca removes home advantage but should favor Ghana given their stronger squad depth and international experience.

The decision to face Central African Republic in Morocco rather than on home soil reflects logistical considerations and potentially security assessments regarding hosting conditions in the Central African Republic. Ghana has used this arrangement before when facing opponents whose domestic football infrastructure presents challenges.

Thomas-Asante’s arrival gives Addo options beyond simply replacing Williams directly. The coach could adjust his tactical approach to suit different personnel, potentially using Thomas-Asante’s current scoring streak as justification for providing him meaningful minutes even if Williams’ replacement wasn’t initially planned.

The Black Stars squad features other attacking options including Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, providing depth that should help compensate for Williams’ absence. However, each player brings different qualities, and Addo will need to determine the best combination for extracting results from these crucial fixtures.

Ghana’s pursuit of a fifth World Cup appearance carries significant weight given the tournament’s expanded format to 48 teams. African nations received additional slots, but qualifying remains competitive with no guarantees for even traditionally strong programs.

The October international window represents potentially the final opportunity for many nations to secure their places at the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States. Ghana’s strong position means they control their destiny, but finishing the job requires maintaining focus and execution levels despite squad disruptions like Williams’ injury.

For Thomas-Asante, this call-up could prove career-defining depending on how events unfold. Impressive performances in these qualifiers could establish him as a genuine alternative for future Black Stars squads rather than simply an emergency replacement called upon during injury crises.

The Ghana Football Association’s swift response in securing Thomas-Asante’s availability demonstrates organizational preparedness for such contingencies. International football inevitably involves injury setbacks, and having backup options identified allows quick adjustments that minimize disruption to preparation schedules.

As the Black Stars finalize preparations in Casablanca, attention will focus on how quickly Thomas-Asante can integrate with teammates and adapt to Addo’s tactical requirements. The coach faces decisions about whether to thrust the Coventry striker directly into action or use him more cautiously as the squad navigates these pivotal fixtures.